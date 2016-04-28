2 vuoden takuu
UUSI Seuraavan sukupolven DiamondClean
Täydellinen huolenpito on nyt 100 % näkyvää
Tuotanto lopetettu
4 kpl
Pienikokoinen
Napsautettava
Tehokas puhdistus, valkoisemmat hampaat
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean -harjaspää poistaa jopa 100 % enemmän värjäymiä. Saat valkoisemmat hampaat vain 7 päivässä.
DiamondClean-värjäytymienpuhdistin on tehty tiheästi asetelluista vinoneliön muotoisista harjaksista, jotka poistavat ruokien ja juomien aiheuttamat pintavärjäytymät. Saat jopa 100 %* valkoisemmat hampaat vain 7 päivässä.
Philips Sonicare -harjaspäät ovat keskeisessä osassa nopeassa ja kattavassa harjaustekniikassamme. Päät tekevät 31 000 harjausliikettä minuutissa, ja Philipsin ainutlaatuinen sonic-tekniikka välittää tehon rungosta harjaspään kärkeen asti. Dynaaminen liike vie nesteen syvälle hammasväleihin ja ienrajaan, jolloin hampaat puhdistuvat tehokkaasti mutta hellävaraisesti.
4.4
5:stä
37
Arviot
94%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Carrots
28/04/2016
United Kingdom
Great size
These heads work beautifully with the diamondclean toothbrush, they are the perfect size too, much better than the larger 'standard' size, feels like they give a better clean.
Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
MrsCP
18/09/2013
United Kingdom
Does exactly what it's supposed to
The compact brushheads are equally as effective as the standard brush heads and are particularly comfortable on the gumline.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Horseylady
31/08/2013
United Kingdom
Clean teeth!
These brushes do what it says on the packaging - clean your teeth.Mine feel so lovely and squeaky clean after brushing. A much improved design enables me to get into all the awkward bits. I can thoroughly recommend these.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Poistaa jopa 7 kertaa enemmän plakkia kuin tavallinen hammasharja