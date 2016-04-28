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UUSI Seuraavan sukupolven DiamondClean

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  • Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.
  • Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.
  • Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.
  • Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.
  • Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.
  • Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.
  • Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.
  • Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanPienikokoiset Sonic-harjaspäät

HX6074/05

4.4
| (37) Arviot | 94% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.
DiamondClean-harjaspää soveltuu tehokkaan puhdistuksen lisäksi pintavärjäymien poistoon. Saat säteilevän valkoisen hymyn. Harjaspää sopii myös valkaisun ylläpitoon ammattilaisen tekemien valkaisukäsittelyjen välillä.
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Yhteensopivat tuotteet
DiamondClean

DiamondClean
Kunnostettu Sonic-sähköhammasharja

HX9393/93R1

Tehokasta puhdistusta ja tummentumien poistoa – tuloksena valkoisemmat hampaat

Erinomainen puhdistusteho.* Valkoisemmat hampaat.

  • 4 kpl

  • Pienikokoinen

  • Napsautettava

  • Tehokas puhdistus, valkoisemmat hampaat

Valkoisemmat hampaat viikossa

Valkoisemmat hampaat viikossa

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean -harjaspää poistaa jopa 100 % enemmän värjäymiä. Saat valkoisemmat hampaat vain 7 päivässä.

Vinoneliön muotoiset harjakset tekevät hampaista valkoisemmat vain yhdessä viikossa

Vinoneliön muotoiset harjakset tekevät hampaista valkoisemmat vain yhdessä viikossa

DiamondClean-värjäytymienpuhdistin on tehty tiheästi asetelluista vinoneliön muotoisista harjaksista, jotka poistavat ruokien ja juomien aiheuttamat pintavärjäytymät. Saat jopa 100 %* valkoisemmat hampaat vain 7 päivässä.

Suunniteltu maksimoimaan harjausliike

Suunniteltu maksimoimaan harjausliike

Philips Sonicare -harjaspäät ovat keskeisessä osassa nopeassa ja kattavassa harjaustekniikassamme. Päät tekevät 31 000 harjausliikettä minuutissa, ja Philipsin ainutlaatuinen sonic-tekniikka välittää tehon rungosta harjaspään kärkeen asti. Dynaaminen liike vie nesteen syvälle hammasväleihin ja ienrajaan, jolloin hampaat puhdistuvat tehokkaasti mutta hellävaraisesti.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.4

5:stä

37

Arviot

94%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

28/04/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great size

These heads work beautifully with the diamondclean toothbrush, they are the perfect size too, much better than the larger 'standard' size, feels like they give a better clean.

Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6074/26 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

18/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does exactly what it's supposed to

The compact brushheads are equally as effective as the standard brush heads and are particularly comfortable on the gumline.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6074/16 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

31/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Clean teeth!

These brushes do what it says on the packaging - clean your teeth.Mine feel so lovely and squeaky clean after brushing. A much improved design enables me to get into all the awkward bits. I can thoroughly recommend these.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DiamondClean HX6072 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Poistaa jopa 7 kertaa enemmän plakkia kuin tavallinen hammasharja