Having tried 3 different Philips Sonicare brushes..I find this model the only one that does the job properly. It is a real butt kicker in terms of electric toothbrushes.So it's hugely disappointing to me that now it is hard to find replacement brushes and that they are so expensive. Managed to find a new handle overseas but do wish this would be re-introduced in the UK as once my current battery dies I'll be lost. It's as if in trying to improve the design, performance was compromised in later models.