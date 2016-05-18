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  • Taatusti tehokas. Taatusti puhdas suu.
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  • Taatusti tehokas. Taatusti puhdas suu.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips Sonicare e-SeriesNormaalit Sonic-harjaspäät

HX7002/20

4.3
| (58) Arviot | 87% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Taatusti tehokas. Taatusti puhdas suu.
Philips Sonicare E-sarja on erinomainen valinta plakin tehokkaaseen poistoon päivittäin.
Näytä kaikki edut
Yhteensopivat tuotteet
Essence

Essence
Akkukäyttöinen Sonicare-hammasharja

HX5551/02

Paranna suun terveyttä

Taatusti tehokas. Taatusti puhdas suu.

  • Kaksoispakkaus

  • Normaali koko

  • Kierrettävä

Perinteinen harjaspää

Perinteinen harjaspää

Philips Sonicare -hammasharjassa on muotoiltu profiili, joka mukailee hampaiden muotoa ja puhdistaa tehokkaasti kaikkialta.

Philips Sonicare -hammasharjan edistynyt Sonic-tekniikka

Philips Sonicare -hammasharjan edistynyt Sonic-tekniikka

Philips Sonicare -hammasharjan edistynyt Sonic-tekniikka ohjaa veden hammasväleihin, ja harjausliike irrottaa plakkia tehokkaasti päivittäisessä puhdistuksessa.

Kiinni kierrettävä muotoilu on suunniteltu Essence-, Elite-, Xtreme- ja Advance-malleille

Kiinni kierrettävä muotoilu on suunniteltu Essence-, Elite-, Xtreme- ja Advance-malleille

Philips Sonicare E-Series -harjaspää kiinnitetään kiertämällä ja irrotetaan kätevästi napsauttamalla. Näin harjaspää pysyy jämäkästi kiinni, ja huolto ja puhdistus on helppoa.

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

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4.3

5:stä

58

Arviot

87%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

18/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best of the bunch !

Having tried 3 different Philips Sonicare brushes..I find this model the only one that does the job properly. It is a real butt kicker in terms of electric toothbrushes.So it's hugely disappointing to me that now it is hard to find replacement brushes and that they are so expensive. Managed to find a new handle overseas but do wish this would be re-introduced in the UK as once my current battery dies I'll be lost. It's as if in trying to improve the design, performance was compromised in later models.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

28/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Great product

Very good product. Works great as usual.Smooth transaction and collection.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

28/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Great product

Very good product. Works great as usual.Smooth transaction and collection.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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