2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Kaksoispakkaus
Normaali koko
Kierrettävä
Philips Sonicare -hammasharjassa on muotoiltu profiili, joka mukailee hampaiden muotoa ja puhdistaa tehokkaasti kaikkialta.
Philips Sonicare -hammasharjan edistynyt Sonic-tekniikka ohjaa veden hammasväleihin, ja harjausliike irrottaa plakkia tehokkaasti päivittäisessä puhdistuksessa.
Philips Sonicare E-Series -harjaspää kiinnitetään kiertämällä ja irrotetaan kätevästi napsauttamalla. Näin harjaspää pysyy jämäkästi kiinni, ja huolto ja puhdistus on helppoa.
4.3
5:stä
58
Arviot
87%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
greyjaybee
18/05/2016
United Kingdom
Best of the bunch !
Having tried 3 different Philips Sonicare brushes..I find this model the only one that does the job properly. It is a real butt kicker in terms of electric toothbrushes.So it's hugely disappointing to me that now it is hard to find replacement brushes and that they are so expensive. Managed to find a new handle overseas but do wish this would be re-introduced in the UK as once my current battery dies I'll be lost. It's as if in trying to improve the design, performance was compromised in later models.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Ade52
28/01/2016
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Great product
Very good product. Works great as usual.Smooth transaction and collection.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Piia
28/01/2016
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Great product
Very good product. Works great as usual.Smooth transaction and collection.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads