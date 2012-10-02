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Philips SonicareAirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

HX8141

3.6
| (55) Arviot
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Arviot

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3.6

5:stä

55

Arviot

02/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very effective especially when combined with brushing. Smart smooth design with a good battery life.

Easy to use, ergonomics allow simple access to all of the bite. Fluid reservoir just right capacity for single daily treatment

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

07/03/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Dieses Produkt ist jeden Euro wert !

Ich hab` mir die AirFloss auf Anraten meiner Zahnärztin zugelegt & ab dem ersten Tag Spaß damit gehabt - mittlerweile konnte ich auch schon meine liebe Frau ( sie hat`s mir zum Geburtstag geschenkt ) davon überzeugen !

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

11/02/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Eigenschappen goed, duurzaamheid slecht

Werkt prima, gemakkelijke bediening; wel lippen sluiten! Jammergenoeg al de tweede die te vroeg 'op' is. Bij batterij verwijderen ontdekt dat er water, drab in het motordeel zit. De bovenste drukknop was dichtgeslibd met een zwarte 'koek'laag. Absoluut niet waterdicht!

Arvioitu tuote: AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

Arvioitu tuote: AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.