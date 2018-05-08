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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Tuotekuva edestä
  • Ensisijainen kuva
  • Tuotekuva edestä
  • Ensisijainen kuva

Tuotanto lopetettu

DVD-komponenttimikrosarja

MCD183/12

4

| (8) Arviot | 88% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Hulluna ääneen

Philipsin komponenttirakenteisen DVD-mikrojärjestelmän äänentoisto on kuin elokuvateatterissa. Kaiutinjärjestelmän 100 W RMS kokonaislähtötehon ansiosta tunnet äänitehosteet. USB Direct mahdollistaa kuvien ja musiikin toiston.

Näytä kaikki edut

Rentoudu hyvän musiikin ja elokuvien parissa

Hulluna ääneen

  • 100 W

  • Subwoofer

Herätys- ja uniajastintoiminnot

Herätys- ja uniajastintoiminnot

Monissa herätyskelloissa on useita herätysvaihtoehtoja. Tässä Philipsin kelloradiossa voit valita radioherätyksen tai perinteisen äänimerkkiherätyksen. Uniajastimella voit ohjelmoida musiikin pituuden sen mukaan, miten nopeasti tavallisesti nukahdat. Tässä kelloradiossa on kaikki tarvitsemasi, halusitpa käyttää aamuisin tasaista herätysääntä tai kuunnella iltaisin lempimusiikkiasi ennen nukahtamista.

Progressive Scan -komponenttivideolla optimaalinen kuvanlaatu

Progressive Scan -komponenttivideolla optimaalinen kuvanlaatu

Progressive Scan -toiminto kaksinkertaistaa kuvan pystysuuntaisen tarkkuuden, jolloin kuva terävöityy huomattavasti. Tavallisesti parittomien juovien kenttä lähetetään ensin ja parillisten juovien kenttä sen jälkeen, mutta Progressive Scan -toiminto piirtää molemmat kentät samanaikaisesti. Tällöin kuva muodostuu heti täydellisenä kaikessa tarkkuudessaan, silmä ei erota juovarakennetta ja kuva näkyy terävänä.

Dolby Digital-elokuvanautintoon

Dolby Digital-elokuvanautintoon

Monikanavaäänen standardit, Dolby Digital, perustuvat ihmiskorvan tapaan käsitellä ääntä ja tuottavat laadukasta Surround-ääntä, jonka äänikenttä on erittäin todentuntuinen.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.0

5:stä

8

Arviot

88%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2
1

08/05/2018

España

España

buen producto, mal control remoto

el equipo es excelente, pero su control se arruina muy rápido y no se encuentran repuestos...

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 DVD Micro Theater

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 DVD Micro Theater

17/07/2011

Italia

Italia

un acquisto che rispetta la qualita

un acquisto che rispetta la qualita descritta da philips che ha grande propieta di inpiego in ascolto e qualita riproduzione musica

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 Sistema micro DVD Component

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 Sistema micro DVD Component

07/04/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value - excellent service

Decent little system for the price. We didn't need a big 5:1 set for the size of room. We used this set to tie everything together [TV, PVR, mp3, DVD, etc] whic it does very well. Easy to set up, most cables are included. It has a number preset sounds rather than a proper equalizer which means you have to fiddle about to find the best one for what you are playing, but that's clearly specified in the ads and what do you expect when bigger setups are 2 or 3 times the price. Major gripe is the dimness of the display panel. Philips replaced the first, but second one not much different, you can't read it from more than 4-5 feet. Must say how helpful and quick Philips were with tech support and exchanging the unit. Top marks; dial the number and speak to real people. Only other problem is the mp3 menus which don't show all of the track name. All in all, a pleasing product and a very good service.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.