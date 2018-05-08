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Hulluna ääneen
Philipsin komponenttirakenteisen DVD-mikrojärjestelmän äänentoisto on kuin elokuvateatterissa. Kaiutinjärjestelmän 100 W RMS kokonaislähtötehon ansiosta tunnet äänitehosteet. USB Direct mahdollistaa kuvien ja musiikin toiston.
100 W
Subwoofer
Monissa herätyskelloissa on useita herätysvaihtoehtoja. Tässä Philipsin kelloradiossa voit valita radioherätyksen tai perinteisen äänimerkkiherätyksen. Uniajastimella voit ohjelmoida musiikin pituuden sen mukaan, miten nopeasti tavallisesti nukahdat. Tässä kelloradiossa on kaikki tarvitsemasi, halusitpa käyttää aamuisin tasaista herätysääntä tai kuunnella iltaisin lempimusiikkiasi ennen nukahtamista.
Progressive Scan -toiminto kaksinkertaistaa kuvan pystysuuntaisen tarkkuuden, jolloin kuva terävöityy huomattavasti. Tavallisesti parittomien juovien kenttä lähetetään ensin ja parillisten juovien kenttä sen jälkeen, mutta Progressive Scan -toiminto piirtää molemmat kentät samanaikaisesti. Tällöin kuva muodostuu heti täydellisenä kaikessa tarkkuudessaan, silmä ei erota juovarakennetta ja kuva näkyy terävänä.
Monikanavaäänen standardit, Dolby Digital, perustuvat ihmiskorvan tapaan käsitellä ääntä ja tuottavat laadukasta Surround-ääntä, jonka äänikenttä on erittäin todentuntuinen.
4.0
5:stä
8
Arviot
88%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
selwin
08/05/2018
España
buen producto, mal control remoto
el equipo es excelente, pero su control se arruina muy rápido y no se encuentran repuestos...
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
cristian
17/07/2011
Italia
un acquisto che rispetta la qualita
un acquisto che rispetta la qualita descritta da philips che ha grande propieta di inpiego in ascolto e qualita riproduzione musica
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Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 Sistema micro DVD Component
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 Sistema micro DVD Component
Fred
07/04/2010
United Kingdom
Good value - excellent service
Decent little system for the price. We didn't need a big 5:1 set for the size of room. We used this set to tie everything together [TV, PVR, mp3, DVD, etc] whic it does very well. Easy to set up, most cables are included. It has a number preset sounds rather than a proper equalizer which means you have to fiddle about to find the best one for what you are playing, but that's clearly specified in the ads and what do you expect when bigger setups are 2 or 3 times the price. Major gripe is the dimness of the display panel. Philips replaced the first, but second one not much different, you can't read it from more than 4-5 feet. Must say how helpful and quick Philips were with tech support and exchanging the unit. Top marks; dial the number and speak to real people. Only other problem is the mp3 menus which don't show all of the track name. All in all, a pleasing product and a very good service.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre