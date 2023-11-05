2 vuoden takuu
Terät ruostumatonta terästä
11 eri pituusasetusta
Johdolliseen käyttöön
Leikkaa hiukset täsmälleen haluamaasi pituuteen. Valitse vain jokin 11 pituusasetuksesta 3–21 mm:n välillä 2 mm:n tarkkuudella tai irrota kampa, jolloin leikkauspituus on 0,5 mm.
Koko perheen Philips-kotiparturi on tehokas mutta hiljainen. Tasaisesti käyvässä moottorissa riittää tehoa, mutta tärinää on vähennetty, jotta se ei häiritse ketään leikkaamisen aikana.
Kotiparturin terien ja kampojen pyöristetyt kärjet takaavat turvallisen, tasaisen leikkuun.
Palkinnot
4.2
5:stä
703
Arviot
85%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Bazxy
05/11/2023
United Kingdom
Brilliant a nd quite hair cutting
Bought this product as no brainer to replace my Philips battery hair clipper that had seen its better days bought a corded version this time as I don't have wait to charge the battery every month to cut my hair Lovely light cutter really well designed very quiet and so easy to use compared to my old battery powered great value for money and when registering the product l was instantly up graded to 36 month warranty for cutter Well happy with that folks
Edut
Lifgt weigh good design and easy to nice long power cord cord
Haitat
Wish bought one month's ago
Arvioitu tuote: Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper
Arvioitu tuote: Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper
Munkeeman
22/03/2021
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Best hair clippers I've used
These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.
Edut
Great cut, easy to blend different lengths
Haitat
Guard can slip
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper
HalforL
17/03/2021
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use
Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.
Edut
No need to change heads in between grades, simple to use
Haitat
Lead length could be longer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024