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2 vuoden takuu

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Kaikki sarjat

  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
  • Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset

Koko perheen kotiparturi

QC5115/15

4.2
| (703) Arviot | 85% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

1 palkinto

Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset
Perheenjäsenten hiustenleikkuu on nyt helpompaa kuin koskaan! Kotiparturin tehokas ja hiljainen moottori, kevyt ja ergonominen muotoilu sekä ihoystävälliset terät ja kammat takaavat laadukkaan lopputuloksen sekä lasten että aikuisten hiustenleikkuussa.
Näytä kaikki edut

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

hiljaisella kotiparturilla – sopii niin lapsille kuin aikuisille

Leikkaa koko perheen hiukset

  • Terät ruostumatonta terästä

  • 11 eri pituusasetusta

  • Johdolliseen käyttöön

Säädettävät pituusasetukset

Säädettävät pituusasetukset

Leikkaa hiukset täsmälleen haluamaasi pituuteen. Valitse vain jokin 11 pituusasetuksesta 3–21 mm:n välillä 2 mm:n tarkkuudella tai irrota kampa, jolloin leikkauspituus on 0,5 mm.

Hiljainen ja tehokas

Hiljainen ja tehokas

Koko perheen Philips-kotiparturi on tehokas mutta hiljainen. Tasaisesti käyvässä moottorissa riittää tehoa, mutta tärinää on vähennetty, jotta se ei häiritse ketään leikkaamisen aikana.

Pyöristetyt kammat estävät nykimisen ja ärsytyksen

Pyöristetyt kammat estävät nykimisen ja ärsytyksen

Kotiparturin terien ja kampojen pyöristetyt kärjet takaavat turvallisen, tasaisen leikkuun.

Tekniset tiedot

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Palkinnot

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Arviot

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4.2

5:stä

703

Arviot

85%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

05/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant a nd quite hair cutting

Bought this product as no brainer to replace my Philips battery hair clipper that had seen its better days bought a corded version this time as I don't have wait to charge the battery every month to cut my hair Lovely light cutter really well designed very quiet and so easy to use compared to my old battery powered great value for money and when registering the product l was instantly up graded to 36 month warranty for cutter Well happy with that folks

Edut

Lifgt weigh good design and easy to nice long power cord cord

Haitat

Wish bought one month's ago

Arvioitu tuote: Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

Arvioitu tuote: Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

22/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best hair clippers I've used

These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.

Edut

Great cut, easy to blend different lengths

Haitat

Guard can slip

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper

17/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use

Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.

Edut

No need to change heads in between grades, simple to use

Haitat

Lead length could be longer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 