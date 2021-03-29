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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
  • Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen

Tuotanto lopetettu

leikkaa hiukset itse

QC5170/00

4.2
| (90) Arviot | 85% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen
Tutustu ensimmäiseen kotiparturilaitteeseen, jonka 180° kääntyvä pää ja nerokas muotoilu on suunniteltu erityisesti omien hiusten leikkaamiseen. Nyt yletyt itse hankalimpiinkin paikkoihin. Omien hiusten leikkaaminen ei ole koskaan ollut näin helppoa!
Näytä kaikki edut

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Leikkaa myös hankalista paikoista

Omien hiusten leikkaamiseen

  • 180° kääntyvä ajopää

Muotoja seuraava kampa nopeuttaa ja lisää mukavuutta

Muotoja seuraava kampa nopeuttaa ja lisää mukavuutta

Tarkasti kasvonmuotoja seuraavan kamman avulla saat tuloksia nopeasti ja miellyttävästi.

Toimiva kädensija tarkkaan leikkaamiseen

Toimiva kädensija tarkkaan leikkaamiseen

Huolella suunnitellun kädensijan ansiosta laitetta on helppo käsitellä ja hallita

Erittäin tehokas akku kaikkien hiustyyppien leikkaamiseen

Erittäin tehokas akku kaikkien hiustyyppien leikkaamiseen

Erittäin tehokas akku antaa varmaa tehoa paksuimpienkin hiustyyppien leikkaamiseen

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.2

5:stä

90

Arviot

85%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

29/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best hair clipper I've ever owned

Brilliant hair clipper with easy to use settings and combs. The design kept most of the hair in the combs until you flicked it into your place of choosing. Hardly any mess to clean up. bought the updated model the QC 5570 to replace only because I couldn't get replacement combs but sadly not a patch on the original model.

Edut

Brilliant clipper, neat hair removal, quick hair removal.

Haitat

You can't get replacement combs

Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

28/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Great, easy to use and a good cut :) Perfect ......

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

04/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great to use feels great in hand

Have been shaving my own hair now for 10 year's and this is by far the best H/R

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 