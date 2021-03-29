2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
180° kääntyvä ajopää
Tarkasti kasvonmuotoja seuraavan kamman avulla saat tuloksia nopeasti ja miellyttävästi.
Huolella suunnitellun kädensijan ansiosta laitetta on helppo käsitellä ja hallita
Erittäin tehokas akku antaa varmaa tehoa paksuimpienkin hiustyyppien leikkaamiseen
4.2
5:stä
90
Arviot
85%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Johnnie1350
29/03/2021
United Kingdom
The best hair clipper I've ever owned
Brilliant hair clipper with easy to use settings and combs. The design kept most of the hair in the combs until you flicked it into your place of choosing. Hardly any mess to clean up. bought the updated model the QC 5570 to replace only because I couldn't get replacement combs but sadly not a patch on the original model.
Edut
Brilliant clipper, neat hair removal, quick hair removal.
Haitat
You can't get replacement combs
Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
Bri421
28/01/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent
Great, easy to use and a good cut :) Perfect ......
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
wayne19721972
04/01/2015
United Kingdom
great to use feels great in hand
Have been shaving my own hair now for 10 year's and this is by far the best H/R
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: QC5170/00 do it yourself hair clipper
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024