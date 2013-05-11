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Saavuta ennakkopääsy Black Friday -aleemme

11

d

Päivät

15

h

Tunnit

:

47

m

Minuutit

:

45

s

Sekunnit

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  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
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  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
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Tuotanto lopetettu

StyleShavervedenkestävä parranajokone ja muotoilija

QS6160/32

4.1

| (126) Arviot | 81% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Ilmaise tyyliäsi

Luo juuri haluamasi kaltainen tyyli Styleshaver-parranajokoneella. Parran muotoilu ja ajo käy tällä laitteella käden käänteessä. Siinä yhdistyy kaikki, mitä tarvitset tyylisi luomiseen, halusit sitten täydellisesti muotoillun parran, kolmen päivän sängen tai tarkan ajon. Sopii myös haastaville parroille.

Näytä kaikki edut

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Trimmaa, muotoile ja ajele yhdellä laitteella

Ilmaise tyyliäsi

  • Pro

Partatrimmeri, jossa on 12 pituusasetusta 0,5–10 mm

Partatrimmeri, jossa on 12 pituusasetusta 0,5–10 mm

Philipsin täysikokoisen (32 mm) parta- ja sänkitrimmerin 12 säädettävää pituusasetusta väliltä 0,5–10 mm auttavat ajamaan partasi juuri oikean mittaiseksi. Valitse haluttu pituus valitsinta kääntämällä. Kestävä metallitrimmeri ja sen ihoa suojaavat, pyöristetyt reunat takaavat tarkan ja tasaisen trimmaustuloksen.

Käännettävä trimmeri: 32 mm:n ja 15 mm:n tarkat trimmerit

Käännettävä trimmeri: 32 mm:n ja 15 mm:n tarkat trimmerit

Säädettävän kamman voi irrottaa, ja sen alta paljastuu käännettävä tarkkuustrimmeri. Yhdellä puolella 32 mm:n tehokas trimmeri. Kun se käännetään, toisella puolella on 15 mm:n tarkkuustrimmeri ahtaiden kohtien, kuten nenän ja suun ympäristön trimmaamiseen. Se leikkaa tarkasti, mutta hellävaraisesti, ja pieni koko ja kulmikas muotoilu helpottavat tarkkojen linjojen ja yksityiskohtien muotoilussa.

Kaksi teräverkkoa ja trimmeri karkeillekin parroille

Kaksi teräverkkoa ja trimmeri karkeillekin parroille

Kaksinkertaisella teräverkolla siistit helposti sänkikasvun parran ympäriltä, myös kaulasta. Trimmeri leikkaa pitemmät, karkeammat partakarvat ja sen molemmin puolin olevat 2 joustavaa teräverkkoa ajelevat kaiken muun sileäksi.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.1

5:stä

126

Arviot

81%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

11/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It is more than enough

I used this machine to have my first shave and I couldn't tell when my hair was cut. I mean to say that it caused no irritation what so ever. I used the trimmer and then shaver when having a clean shave. But if I use the shaver alone at places with long hair it caused irritation

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

07/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just what was wanted....

My old beard trimmer had finally expired hence buying a new one - inspired by the design in the first place and also the ability to wash it under the tap. It takes a bit of getting used to but once mastered the shave is the best that I have ever had from an electric machine and just by reversing it in the hand you can then trim the beard with consummate ease in seconds. Just dial the length of whiskers that you wish to remain and the job is done. For the first time in years I actually look forward to shaving and trimming daily with no fuss. So far, the battery lasts for 2 weeks at least so no need to take the beautifully designed charger on a short break.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

01/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verstaile tool for all sorts of facial hair styling

I like to experiment with my facial hair (wife permitting) and generally opt for some designer stubble or something that is trendy (though not Beckham's recent three musketeers look - too far#. I used a variety of tools and shavers to get the desired look which can be a bit of a faff and quite time consuming. Also I would invariably end up with stubble rash and a lop sided beard. Styleshaver combines the best bits of a hair/beard trimmer and an electric shaver so you can really play about with looks you want to go for. The thing that strikes you about it immediately is that you can be extremely precise. Getting in around your lower lip is easy as is round the nostrils and you get quite a close shave. The shaver is quite good at keeping your beard lined up but it didn't give a close shave as my normal shaver #sensotouch 3D# around my neck and Adam's apple. If you don't have an electric shaver and like to experiment with your facial hair then hands down, this is the product to get. It's got a good battery life #i've not had to charge it since I've had it). I've got one mate who's had a beard since about 13 and he has permanent stubble so I gave him a go of this and he was extremely impressed. Especially as he churns through blades at a rate of knotts. Well worth a look

Arvioitu tuote: StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Arvioitu tuote: StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 