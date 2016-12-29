TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
  • Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventNewborn-aloituspakkaus

SCD290/01

4.7
| (50) Arviot | 98% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta
Käytännöllinen valikoima, johon kuuluu 4 Natural-tuttipulloa (2 kpl 125 ml ja 2 kpl 260 ml), pullo- ja tuttiharja sekä läpinäkyvä valkoinen tutti (0–6 kuukautta). Uuden pullon ansiosta pulloruokinta on entistä luonnollisempaa ja rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen on helppoa.
Näytä kaikki edut

Tuttipullo- ja tuttipakkaus

Luonnollinen tapa aloittaa pulloruokinta

  • Natural

Luonnollinen ote leveästä rinnanmuotoisesta tutista

Luonnollinen ote leveästä rinnanmuotoisesta tutista

Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja helpottaa rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistämistä

Ainutlaatuisen kohokuvioinnin ansiosta tutti on pehmeä ja joustava eikä mene kasaan

Ainutlaatuisen kohokuvioinnin ansiosta tutti on pehmeä ja joustava eikä mene kasaan

Tutin sisäpuolen kohokuviointi lisää pehmeyttä ja joustavuutta, eikä tutti mene kasaan. Vauvasi voi nauttia tyytyväisenä mukavammasta syötöstä.

Edistyksellinen koliikkia ehkäisevä kaksoisventtiili

Edistyksellinen koliikkia ehkäisevä kaksoisventtiili

Innovatiivinen kaksoisventtiili vähentää koliikkia ja epämukavuutta päästämällä syöttämisen aikana ilman pulloon eikä vauvan vatsaan.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.7

5:stä

50

Arviot

98%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2
1

29/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality

Brilliant set I would recommend to anyone after a starter set, will not disappoint.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

10/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good kit for your birthing bag.

While we received this after we had our child, This kit set would be great to pack in your birthing bag, as it has everything you might need. And its compact enough that it wouldn't take up too much space.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

08/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Baby loves them!

I purchased the newborn bottle starter set as it has a variety of bottle sizes for my son. Philips avent always seems to be my go to brand when it comes to baby products and I'm really delighted with these bottles.  My breastfed baby seems happy to take them and prefers them to other brands (we have tried alot) These are very well made and you can feel the quality when holding them. They don't leak, are very comfortable to hold when feeding baby and my son doesn't seem to be suffering with colic or wind from them. Easily to wash and sterilise and compatible with the avent breast pump too. I'm really delighted I purchased these bottles and my son is very happy to switch between breast and these bottles with no fussing whatsoever. A must for all new mummys and this set has everything you need.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.