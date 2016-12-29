2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Natural
Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja helpottaa rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistämistä
Tutin sisäpuolen kohokuviointi lisää pehmeyttä ja joustavuutta, eikä tutti mene kasaan. Vauvasi voi nauttia tyytyväisenä mukavammasta syötöstä.
Innovatiivinen kaksoisventtiili vähentää koliikkia ja epämukavuutta päästämällä syöttämisen aikana ilman pulloon eikä vauvan vatsaan.
4.7
5:stä
50
Arviot
98%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Laycie111
29/12/2016
United Kingdom
Good quality
Brilliant set I would recommend to anyone after a starter set, will not disappoint.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
Headstock
10/12/2016
United Kingdom
Good kit for your birthing bag.
While we received this after we had our child, This kit set would be great to pack in your birthing bag, as it has everything you might need. And its compact enough that it wouldn't take up too much space.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
NewMummy2016
08/12/2016
United Kingdom
Baby loves them!
I purchased the newborn bottle starter set as it has a variety of bottle sizes for my son. Philips avent always seems to be my go to brand when it comes to baby products and I'm really delighted with these bottles. My breastfed baby seems happy to take them and prefers them to other brands (we have tried alot) These are very well made and you can feel the quality when holding them. They don't leak, are very comfortable to hold when feeding baby and my son doesn't seem to be suffering with colic or wind from them. Easily to wash and sterilise and compatible with the avent breast pump too. I'm really delighted I purchased these bottles and my son is very happy to switch between breast and these bottles with no fussing whatsoever. A must for all new mummys and this set has everything you need.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD290/01 Newborn Starter Set