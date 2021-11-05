This set is literally all you need it has 2 x 4oz bottles 2 x 9oz bottles 4 newborn teats and 4 6month plus teats with the added bonus of a soother and bottle brush. The natural bottles are the only ones my breastfed baby will take. They are much wider and have a petal shape to the top of the teat. She latches on lovely and it hasn???t affected our breastfeeding either. It???s great having different size bottles to so you can increase them as baby takes more. As she???s got older she also likes to try and hold the bottle and the nice shape of them makes that easy. They come apart really simply and are easy to clean and reassemble. The bottles are clearly marked with ml???s and ounces and and haven???t faded or worn off, they feel fantastic quality. They have an anti colic valve which although not an issue for us is great to know that they keep air away from babies tummy. I love this set and would 100% recommend it to other mums.