2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCD600/00
Pidä aina turvallinen ja rauhoittava yhteys lapseen helppokäyttöisellä digitaalisella videotekniikalla
Infrapuna-yönäytön avulla voit valvoa lastasi aina
Ladattavan vanhemman yksikön ansiosta voit liikkua kotonasi vapaasti ja edelleen valvoa lastasi.
3.4
5:stä
97
Arviot
12/10/2011
Sverige
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digital videobabyvakt
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digital videobabyvakt
Felix1961
08/10/2013
United Kingdom
Flawless design and practical.
The Baby Monitor was bought as a gift for friends but their feedback has been glowing - they love it's sleek, unobtrusive design and are delighted with it's performance and sensitivity. According to them it's a real source of peace-of-mind and nocturnal contentment around their new baby - their first!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Eumelinchen
03/05/2018
Deutschland
Bestes Babyphone
Ich hab das Babyphone bei einer Freundin von mir zum ersten Mal gesehen. Ich war hin und weg. Zu sehen was die kleinen Mäuse da machen ist schon interessant. Tja und dann brauchten wir ein paar später auch eins. Habe mich natürlich für das selbe entschieden. Habe es mit viel Glück gebraucht im Internet gefunden und gleich zugeschlagen. Mein Mann ist ebenso schwer begeistert vom dem Gerät, genauso wie Freunde und Familie. Ich bin schon am überlegen uns ein zweites zu besorgen. Das wenn unsere Maus mal woanders schläft dort auch eine gute Überwachung ist.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digitales Video-Babyphone
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digitales Video-Babyphone