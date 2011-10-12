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Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventDigitaalinen videoitkuhälytin

SCD600/00

3.4
| (97) Arviot
Aina lähellä lastasi
Näe ja kuule vauvasi itkuhälyttimien uusimmalla tekniikalla
Näytä kaikki edut

Itkuhälytin, jossa kristallinkirkas kuva

Aina lähellä lastasi

Automaattinen kanavanvalinta takaa varman yhteyden

Automaattinen kanavanvalinta takaa varman yhteyden

Pidä aina turvallinen ja rauhoittava yhteys lapseen helppokäyttöisellä digitaalisella videotekniikalla

Infrapuna-yönayttö ympärivuorokautiseen valvontaan

Infrapuna-yönayttö ympärivuorokautiseen valvontaan

Infrapuna-yönäytön avulla voit valvoa lastasi aina

Langaton, kannettava vanhemman yksikkö

Langaton, kannettava vanhemman yksikkö

Ladattavan vanhemman yksikön ansiosta voit liikkua kotonasi vapaasti ja edelleen valvoa lastasi.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.4

5:stä

97

Arviot

12/10/2011

Sverige

Sverige

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digital videobabyvakt

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digital videobabyvakt

08/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Flawless design and practical.

The Baby Monitor was bought as a gift for friends but their feedback has been glowing - they love it's sleek, unobtrusive design and are delighted with it's performance and sensitivity. According to them it's a real source of peace-of-mind and nocturnal contentment around their new baby - their first!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digital Video Baby Monitor

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digital Video Baby Monitor

03/05/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Bestes Babyphone

Ich hab das Babyphone bei einer Freundin von mir zum ersten Mal gesehen. Ich war hin und weg. Zu sehen was die kleinen Mäuse da machen ist schon interessant. Tja und dann brauchten wir ein paar später auch eins. Habe mich natürlich für das selbe entschieden. Habe es mit viel Glück gebraucht im Internet gefunden und gleich zugeschlagen. Mein Mann ist ebenso schwer begeistert vom dem Gerät, genauso wie Freunde und Familie. Ich bin schon am überlegen uns ein zweites zu besorgen. Das wenn unsere Maus mal woanders schläft dort auch eine gute Überwachung ist.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digitales Video-Babyphone

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD600/00 Digitales Video-Babyphone

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