2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCD603/00
2,4 tuuman värinäyttö
Vauvan yksikössä on vara-akkutoiminto, joka säilyttää yhteyden sähkökatkoksen aikana
3.3
5:stä
178
Arviot
Phil993
26/05/2015
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Excellent product, easy to set up and use
Bought for son and daughters in law, but has been highly portable and used in many locations. Easy to use and has great listening/talk back facility. Highly recommended for parents and grandparents alike.
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Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/01 Digital Video Baby Monitor
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Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/01 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Nounous
19/07/2020
France
Ce produit est au top
Ce produit est génial, je le recommande à 1000% Grace à cette caméra j’ai pu dormir plus sereinement
Edut
Tout
Haitat
Prix
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Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/00 Écoute-bébé vidéo numérique
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Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/00 Écoute-bébé vidéo numérique
Dmers
07/08/2018
Nederland
Is prima babyfoon alleen gaat hij nu net stuk.
Het is een fijne babyfoon simpel in gebruik we hadden eerst die uGrow wat een onding constant problemen mee helaas. Nu we deze hebben gekocht voor onze zoon nu 11 maanden hadden we er veel plezier van ik koppelde hem vanmiddag los ivm verplaatsen van bedje ik wilde hem Vanavond weer aanzetten maar nu deed de camera het niet meer.
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Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/00 Digitale videobabyfoon
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/00 Digitale videobabyfoon