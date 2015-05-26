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  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
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  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
  • Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventDigitaalinen videoitkuhälytin

SCD603/00

3.3
| (178) Arviot
Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi
SCD603 auttaa sinua säilyttämään turvallisen yhteyden lapseesi joka hetki. Täydellisen äänenlaadun lisäksi voit nyt myös nähdä lapsesi yöllä ja päivällä. Tämän helppokäyttöisen laitteen kantama on 150 metriä, joten voit pitää sitä kätevästi mukanasi.
Näytä kaikki edut

Voit nähdä ja kuulla vauvasi mistä tahansa kotonasi

Tärkeä yhteys lapseesi

  • 2,4 tuuman värinäyttö

Vara-akku-toiminto sähkökatkoksen varalta

Vauvan yksikössä on vara-akkutoiminto, joka säilyttää yhteyden sähkökatkoksen aikana

Kuule vauvasi ääni selkeästi

Erittäin tarkka 2,4":n värinäyttö

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.3

5:stä

178

Arviot

26/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Excellent product, easy to set up and use

Bought for son and daughters in law, but has been highly portable and used in many locations. Easy to use and has great listening/talk back facility. Highly recommended for parents and grandparents alike.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/01 Digital Video Baby Monitor

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/01 Digital Video Baby Monitor

19/07/2020

France

France

Ce produit est au top

Ce produit est génial, je le recommande à 1000% Grace à cette caméra j’ai pu dormir plus sereinement

Edut

Tout

Haitat

Prix

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/00 Écoute-bébé vidéo numérique

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/00 Écoute-bébé vidéo numérique

07/08/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Is prima babyfoon alleen gaat hij nu net stuk.

Het is een fijne babyfoon simpel in gebruik we hadden eerst die uGrow wat een onding constant problemen mee helaas. Nu we deze hebben gekocht voor onze zoon nu 11 maanden hadden we er veel plezier van ik koppelde hem vanmiddag los ivm verplaatsen van bedje ik wilde hem Vanavond weer aanzetten maar nu deed de camera het niet meer.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/00 Digitale videobabyfoon

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD603/00 Digitale videobabyfoon

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.