TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa £10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
  • Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille

Philips Avent Baby BottlesNatural-tuttipullo

SCF039/17

4.4
| (20) Arviot
Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille
Sisältää First flow -tutin. Pieni pullo auttaa varmistamaan, että nestemäärä on pienelle vauvalle sopiva. Tuttipullot on suunniteltu ehkäisemään koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja vähentämällä vauvan vatsaan päätyvän ilman määrää. Yhteensopiva kaikkien Natural-sarjan tuttien kanssa.
Näytä kaikki edut
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille

Ihanteellinen pieniä määriä juoville vauvoille

  • 60 ml

  • Yli 0 kk

Suunniteltu ehkäisemään koliikkia

Suunniteltu ehkäisemään koliikkia

Tutti on suunniteltu ehkäisemään ruokailusta aiheutuvia ongelmia vähentämällä vauvan vatsaan päätyvän ilman määrää.

Joustava spiraalimuoto ja mukavuutta lisäävä kohokuviointi

Joustava spiraalimuoto ja mukavuutta lisäävä kohokuviointi

Joustava spiraalimuodon ja mukavuutta lisäävän kohokuvioinnin ansiosta tuttipullo liikkuu luonnollisesti vauvan syödessä.

Pehmeä tutti jäljittelee rinnan tuntua

Pehmeä tutti jäljittelee rinnan tuntua

Erittäin pehmeän tutin kohokuviointi jäljittelee rinnan tuntua.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.4

5:stä

20

Arviot

2
1

11/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cute and handy bottle

Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

16/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is easy to use and it’s great

This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

11/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Baby Bottle

My baby didn't mind using this bottle, she went very easily from breast to this. It has a good design, comfortable to hold, easy to clean. I would recommend this product.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 

  1. Mitä on koliikki ja miten se vaikuttaa vauvoihin? Koliikkia aiheuttaa muun muassa ruokailun yhteydessä nielty ilma, joka aiheuttaa tukaluutta vauvan ruoansulatusjärjestelmässä. Oireita ovat mm. itkuisuus ja levottomuus.