2 vuoden takuu
SCF039/17
60 ml
Yli 0 kk
Tutti on suunniteltu ehkäisemään ruokailusta aiheutuvia ongelmia vähentämällä vauvan vatsaan päätyvän ilman määrää.
Joustava spiraalimuodon ja mukavuutta lisäävän kohokuvioinnin ansiosta tuttipullo liikkuu luonnollisesti vauvan syödessä.
Erittäin pehmeän tutin kohokuviointi jäljittelee rinnan tuntua.
4.4
5:stä
20
Arviot
Ewazakho
11/04/2019
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Cute and handy bottle
Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Annie23
16/02/2019
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
This product is easy to use and it’s great
This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Catdogg
11/02/2019
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Baby Bottle
My baby didn't mind using this bottle, she went very easily from breast to this. It has a good design, comfortable to hold, easy to clean. I would recommend this product.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
Mitä on koliikki ja miten se vaikuttaa vauvoihin? Koliikkia aiheuttaa muun muassa ruokailun yhteydessä nielty ilma, joka aiheuttaa tukaluutta vauvan ruoansulatusjärjestelmässä. Oireita ovat mm. itkuisuus ja levottomuus.