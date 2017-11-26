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Philips AventMaitojauheen annostelija

SCF135/06

3.8
| (30) Arviot
Ihanteellinen matkoilla
Tässä astiassa kuljetat kätevästi kolme ennakkoon mitattua maitojauheannosta erillisissä lokeroissa. Lapsen ruoka-aikaan sinun tarvitsee vain kaataa jauhe tuttipullolliseen esikeitettyä, jäähdytettyä vettä. Sisäosan poistamalla saat kuljetusastiasta kätevän kulhon tai säilytysastian.
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Sisäosa voidaan irrottaa

Sisäosa voidaan irrottaa

Muuntuu käteväksi välipalakupiksi kun sisäosa irrotetaan

Sisään mahtuu äidinmaidonvastiketta kolmea 260 ml:n syöttökertaa varten

Sisään mahtuu äidinmaidonvastiketta kolmea 260 ml:n syöttökertaa varten

Philips Avent- maitojauheen annostelijaan mahtuu 3 esimitattua annosta maitojauhetta – kätevä matkoilla

Koko annostelija steriloinnin, mikroaaltouunin ja konepesun kestävä

Kaikki osat kestävät steriloinnin, mikroaaltouunin ja konepesun, mikä nopeuttaa ja helpottaa puhdistusta

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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3.8

5:stä

30

Arviot

3

26/11/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for feeding

The size of individual container is perfect for the purpose. I'm so pleased that It really helped me at night time when there is no time to do it when baby's crying for milk. Easy clean and put together and very easy to dispense powder.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

04/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

So easy to use compact and very usefull would highly recommend

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

One of the most useful items I use as a new mom

I have tried 4 or 5 different dispensers but this is by far the best.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
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