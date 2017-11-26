2 vuoden takuu
SCF135/06
Kolme annosta
Muuntuu käteväksi välipalakupiksi kun sisäosa irrotetaan
Philips Avent- maitojauheen annostelijaan mahtuu 3 esimitattua annosta maitojauhetta – kätevä matkoilla
Kaikki osat kestävät steriloinnin, mikroaaltouunin ja konepesun, mikä nopeuttaa ja helpottaa puhdistusta
3.8
5:stä
30
Arviot
Paulinka0512
26/11/2017
United Kingdom
perfect for feeding
The size of individual container is perfect for the purpose. I'm so pleased that It really helped me at night time when there is no time to do it when baby's crying for milk. Easy clean and put together and very easy to dispense powder.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Lisa22
04/07/2017
United Kingdom
Brilliant
So easy to use compact and very usefull would highly recommend
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Hayley
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
One of the most useful items I use as a new mom
I have tried 4 or 5 different dispensers but this is by far the best.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go