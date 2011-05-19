TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

  • Lapsi voi juoda itse
  • Lapsi voi juoda itse
  • Lapsi voi juoda itse
  • Lapsi voi juoda itse

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventHarjoittelukahvat

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Arviot
Lapsi voi juoda itse
Harjoittelukahvat sopivat Philips AVENT -pulloihin ja -mukeihin, jotta lapsi voi juoda itse kaikissa ikävaiheissa. Ne on helppo kiinnittää ja irrottaa, joten mukia voi käyttää kahvan kanssa tai ilman. Saatavilla vihreänä ja oranssina.
Näytä kaikki edut

Lapsi voi juoda itse

Kaareva muotoilu

Sopii pienille käsille

Helppo asentaa ja poistaa

Mukeja voi käyttää kahvan kanssa tai ilman

Yhteensopiva Philips Avent -tuttipullojen ja -mukien kanssa

Yhteensopiva kaikkien Philips Avent -tuttipullojen ja -mukien kanssa lukuun ottamatta lasipulloja sekä isojen lasten Grown-up- ja My First Big Kid -mukeja. Kokeile eri tuotteita ja löydä lapsellesi parhaiten sopiva yhdistelmä.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.0

5:stä

5

Arviot

4
2

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.