2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCF395/01
SCF395/31
SCF397/31
SCF396/31
SCF398/31
SCF291/01
SCF293/01
SCF293/02
Ei tarvetta kirurgiaan
Sisäänpäin kääntyneille nänneille
2 Nipletteä ja 2 liivinsuojaa
Jopa kymmentä prosenttia naisista vaivaavat sisäänpäin kääntyneet nännit tai nännit, jotka eivät nouse pystyyn. Siitä aiheutuu ahdistusta, mikä tekee imetyksestä vaikeaa äidille ja vauvalle. Imemisliikkeen pitäisi nostaa nänni esiin. Jos näin ei tapahdu, Niplette™ on yksinkertainen ja miellyttävä ratkaisu. Laitteen avulla naiset, joilla on matalat tai sisäänpäin kääntyneet nännit, voivat imettää miellyttävästi turvautumatta kirurgiaan*. Se koostuu venttiiliin ja ruiskuliitäntään yhdistetystä läpinäkyvästä kupista, jossa on tiivistysrengas.
Ihannetapauksessa Nipletteä olisi käytettävä ennen raskautta 8 tunnin jaksoissa päivällä ja yöllä*. Jos rinnat eivät ole kovin arat, sitä voi käyttää myös kuuden ensimmäisen raskauskuukauden aikana pysyvän tuloksen saavuttamiseen tai synnytyksen jälkeen muutaman minuutin ajan aina ennen imetystä. Niplette nostaa nännin esiin, jolloin vauva saa helpommin otteen. Se helpottaa rintaruokintarutiinia ensimmäisinä päivinä. Imetyksen loputtua seurauksena voi olla pysyvä kosmeettinen muutos, ja silloinkin Nipletteä voi käyttää ajoittain.
Kuppia pidetään nänninpihalla yhdellä kädellä ja samalla imetään ilmaa pois 5 ml:n ruiskulla, jolloin nänni nousee pystyyn. Käyttäjä hallitsee imua, joten hän voi käyttää niin suurta voimaa kuin tuntuu miellyttävältä. Kun nänni on pystyssä ja käyttäjä on irrottanut ruiskun varovasti venttiilistä, hän voi jatkaa normaaleja toimiaan. Niplette pysyy huomaamattomasti rintaliivien sisällä. Laitetta on suositeltavaa käyttää aluksi mahdollisimman paljon*.
3.9
5:stä
21
Arviot
81%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Saga77
19/03/2018
Sverige
Fungerar!
Har nu användt produkten i 6 veckor och mina indragna bröstvårtor är så gott som permanent fixade. Jag har användt produkten minst 8 timmar om dagen. Resultatet visar sig först nu, så var tålmodig. Första veckorna gjorde det lite ont, blev lite sårigt och det kom även lite råmjölk . Jag är inte gravid utan använder niplette av kosmetiska skäl. Nu åker inte bröstvårtorna in efter en hel dag utan niplette. Ibörjan höll resultatet endast någon timma. Jag ska fortsätta använda niplette ett tag till eftersom den ena bröstvårtan som var mest indragen fortfarande är lite plan samt att jag vill vara säker på ett bestående resultat.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF152/01 Niplette™
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF152/01 Niplette™
Yaynipples
13/05/2015
United Kingdom
Wish I had these sooner!!
Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF152/02 Niplette™
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF152/02 Niplette™
Mya21
13/05/2015
United Kingdom
Wish I had these sooner!!
Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF152/02 Niplette™
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF152/02 Niplette™
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
McGeorge, D, FRCS (plastiikkakirurgi), The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994), painos 47, sivut 46–49
Tämä osa sisältää kuluttajien mielipiteitä tuotteesta. Philips sanoutuu irti kuluttajien tähän osaan lisäämästä sisällöstä, ja siksi tässä mainittuja teknisiä tietoja ja/tai tuotteen käyttöohjeita ei ole tarkoitettu Philipsin virallisiksi tiedoiksi.