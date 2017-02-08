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Maksa Klarnalla

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  • Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta
  • Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventMuotitutit

SCF172/20

4.6
| (42) Arviot | 90% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta
Anatomiset, taipuvat ja symmetriset AVENT-tutit ottavat huomioon vauvan kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien kehityksen. Kaikki AVENT-tutit on valmistettu silikonista, ja ne ovat mauttomia ja hajuttomia. Värivalikoima.
Näytä kaikki edut

Kirkkaat ja värikkäät eläinkuviot kaikenikäisille.

Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta

  • 0-3 kk

  • Ei sisällä BPA:ta

Anatominen, symmetrinen ja taipuva tutti

Anatominen, symmetrinen ja taipuva tutti

Litteät ja symmetriset pisaranmuotoiset Philips Avent -tutit ottavat huomioon vauvan kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien kehityksen – vaikka tutti päätyisi suuhun väärin päin.

Käyttäjäystävälliset silikonitutit

Käyttäjäystävälliset silikonitutit

Philips Avent -silikonitutti on mauton ja hajuton, joten vauvasi on helpompi tottua siihen. Silikoni on sileää, pehmeää, läpinäkyvää ja helppo puhdistaa, eikä se tule tahmaiseksi. Tutti on vahva ja pitkäkestoinen, eikä se menetä muotoaan tai väriään ajan myötä.

Kiinninapsautettava suojus

Kiinninapsautettava suojus

Pitää steriloidut tutit hygieenisinä

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.6

5:stä

42

Arviot

90%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours

Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

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  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Älä sido tuttia lapsen kaulaan, koska se aiheuttaa kuristumisvaaran.