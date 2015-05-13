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  • Miellyttävä käyttää yöllä
  • Miellyttävä käyttää yöllä
  • Miellyttävä käyttää yöllä

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventKertakäyttöiset liivinsuojat

SCF253/20

4.8
| (22) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Miellyttävä käyttää yöllä
Ainutlaatuisten Philips Avent SCF253/20 -liivinsuojien avulla pysyt kuivana, ja olosi on mukava nukkuessasi.
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Liivinsuojat yökäyttöön

Miellyttävä käyttää yöllä

  • 20 yöliivinsuojaa

Suojaa koko yön

Suojaa koko yön

Philips Avent -liivinsuojien leveämpi muoto ja paksumpi ydin parantavat imukykyä. Kaksoistarrat pitävät suojat paikallaan.

Kattava vuodonesto

Kattava vuodonesto

Suojaa myös makuuasennossa.

Erittäin kuiva

Erittäin kuiva

Philips Avent -liivinsuojien monikerroksinen rakenne on erittäin imukykyinen.

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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4.8

5:stä

22

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2
1

13/05/2015

Sverige

Sverige

Super!

Jag tycker det är de bästa amningskupor på marknaden!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

07/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comfortable and soft

These pads are very comfortable and soft and they hold a lot of milk I don't use the sticker pads I don't feel I need to plus it can be hard work when you have a baby in one hand and trying to stick the pad in place. The package for me was good but when you got to the pad it was hard to open up to use when you have a baby in one hand but there a nice size for ur bag. These pads are the best ones I have used and was also very good for nights as I wouldn't wake up soaking in milk

Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

16/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Incredibly comfortable and absorbent

These are so comfortable to wear. They stay put, don't move about and are very absorbent - brilliant!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

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  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.