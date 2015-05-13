2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
20 yöliivinsuojaa
Philips Avent -liivinsuojien leveämpi muoto ja paksumpi ydin parantavat imukykyä. Kaksoistarrat pitävät suojat paikallaan.
Suojaa myös makuuasennossa.
Philips Avent -liivinsuojien monikerroksinen rakenne on erittäin imukykyinen.
4.8
5:stä
22
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Marilu
13/05/2015
Sverige
Super!
Jag tycker det är de bästa amningskupor på marknaden!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
MummyofCharlie
07/02/2017
United Kingdom
Comfortable and soft
These pads are very comfortable and soft and they hold a lot of milk I don't use the sticker pads I don't feel I need to plus it can be hard work when you have a baby in one hand and trying to stick the pad in place. The package for me was good but when you got to the pad it was hard to open up to use when you have a baby in one hand but there a nice size for ur bag. These pads are the best ones I have used and was also very good for nights as I wouldn't wake up soaking in milk
Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
MrsJ
16/12/2016
United Kingdom
Incredibly comfortable and absorbent
These are so comfortable to wear. They stay put, don't move about and are very absorbent - brilliant!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads