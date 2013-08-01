2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Miellyttävä ja huomaamaton
Ainutlaatuisten Philips Avent SCF254/60 -liivinsuojien avulla olo on kuiva ja mukava.
60 päivän suojat
Erittäin ohut, ihoa myötäilevä muotoilu. Tarra pitää suojat paikallaan.
Liukumisen estävät tarranauhat pitävät suojat paikoillaan.
Kehitetty yhdessä imetysohjaajana toimivan kätilön kanssa. Hän on tukenut äitejä rintaruokinta-asioissa 20 vuoden ajan.
Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä
4.8
5:stä
13
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Emma91
01/08/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Emma91
01/08/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
786786786
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Avent breast pad
This is item is excellent no leaks through your outfits.you stay dry and clean. It collects all the leakIng milk keeping you dry. I t works wonder .i only buy Phillips avent breastplate you could go for hours without changing it. But definatly very handy to keep. A spare in your handbag if going long distance etc
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads