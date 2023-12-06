I can highly recommend these soothers. They seem to have the desired and easily accepted nipple shape made with soft and textured silicone. I loved the fact it can be easily found in the dark as there is nothing more stressful at night, than looking for a lost dummy. The biggest advantage is the design allowing the air flow when soother is in use, which stops any rashes appearing around the gentle mouth area. I did not find any disadvantages hence I can fully recommend them.