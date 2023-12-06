2 vuoden takuu
Erittäin tukeva tutti
Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta
2 kpl/pakkaus
Yli 18 kk
Tutin erittäin suuret ilma-aukot pitävät vauvan ihon kuivana.
Erittäin tukeva tutti myötäilee kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien luonnollista muotoa.
Ultra soft- ja ultra air -tuteissa käyttämämme silikoni on vastuullinen valinta, sillä se on turvallinen ja reagoimaton materiaali, jota käytetään myös lääketieteellisissä tarkoituksissa. Silikonissa ei ole vaarallisia kemikaaleja, hormonitoimintaan vaikuttavia aineita (esim. BPA) eikä allergeeneja.
4.7
5:stä
308
Arviot
97%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Test23
06/12/2023
Sverige
Osa myynninedistämistä
Bra napp
Bra napp som är mjuk runt kanterna och ligger bra mot läpparna och runt munnen
Edut
Bra runt munnen
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp
Milkyway78
05/12/2023
Sverige
Osa myynninedistämistä
Nöjda barn,nöjdare föräldrar
Produkten är mer än dem vanliga produkter i sin kategori. Jag kan lätt ge en värdering på 5 stjärnor då jag har sett själv hur nöjd min pojke blev med SCF349/18 nappattrapp. Jag kommer rekommendera produkten på alla mammor som jag känner för att det handlar en produkt som barnen kommer helt enkelt älska.
Edut
Passformen
Haitat
Ingen nackdel.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp
Jefbnr
04/12/2023
Sverige
Osa myynninedistämistä
Breathe Easy
I recently tried the Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier (SCF349/18) and I'm thoroughly impressed. The extra-large air holes provide excellent breathability, keeping my baby's skin dry and comfortable. The extra firm pacifier is ideal for teething, respecting the natural shape of the palate, teeth, and gums. The ultra-light travel box is a game-changer, offering convenient storage and easy sterilization in the microwave. Overall, this pacifier combines comfort, oral health, and practicality, making it a standout choice for parents. I highly recommend the Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier for its exceptional design and functionality.
Edut
The Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier delivers unparalleled benefits for both baby and parent. With extra-large air holes, it ensures optimal breathability and keeps the baby's skin dry, offering unmatched comfort. The extra firm pacifier promotes healthy oral development, respecting the natural contours of the palate, teeth, and gums. The ultra-light travel box not only provides convenient storage but also allows for easy sterilization, simplifying hygiene maintenance. This pacifier is a comprehensive solution, combining comfort, oral health, and practicality, making it an excellent choice for parents seeking the best for their little ones.
Haitat
It's important to consider individual needs and preferences when deciding if the Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier is the right choice for your baby.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp
Perustuu vuonna 2024 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 8 139 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
Vaihda tutit hygieniasyistä neljän viikon välein.