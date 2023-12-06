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  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
  • Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää

Philips Avent ultra airTutti

SCF349/22

4.7
| (308) Arviot | 97% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää
Rauhoittava, tehokas ilmankulku. Philips Avent ultra air -tutin erityisen suuret ilma-aukot pitävät vauvan ihon kuivana. Tutti on erityisen tukeva, joten se sopii kehittyville hampaille ja ikenille. Saatavilla eri väreissä ja tyyleissä.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Vauvan tukena hampaiden puhjetessa

Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää

  • Erittäin tukeva tutti

  • Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta

  • 2 kpl/pakkaus

  • Yli 18 kk

Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää

Antaa vauvan ihon hengittää

Tutin erittäin suuret ilma-aukot pitävät vauvan ihon kuivana.

Erittäin tukeva tutti

Erittäin tukeva tutti

Erittäin tukeva tutti myötäilee kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien luonnollista muotoa.

Tuttiosa on valmistettu 100-prosenttisesti elintarviketasoisesta silikonista

Tuttiosa on valmistettu 100-prosenttisesti elintarviketasoisesta silikonista

Ultra soft- ja ultra air -tuteissa käyttämämme silikoni on vastuullinen valinta, sillä se on turvallinen ja reagoimaton materiaali, jota käytetään myös lääketieteellisissä tarkoituksissa. Silikonissa ei ole vaarallisia kemikaaleja, hormonitoimintaan vaikuttavia aineita (esim. BPA) eikä allergeeneja.

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.7

5:stä

308

Arviot

97%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

06/12/2023

Sverige

Sverige

Bra napp

Bra napp som är mjuk runt kanterna och ligger bra mot läpparna och runt munnen

Edut

Bra runt munnen

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

05/12/2023

Sverige

Sverige

Nöjda barn,nöjdare föräldrar

Produkten är mer än dem vanliga produkter i sin kategori. Jag kan lätt ge en värdering på 5 stjärnor då jag har sett själv hur nöjd min pojke blev med SCF349/18 nappattrapp. Jag kommer rekommendera produkten på alla mammor som jag känner för att det handlar en produkt som barnen kommer helt enkelt älska.

Edut

Passformen

Haitat

Ingen nackdel.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

04/12/2023

Sverige

Sverige

Breathe Easy

I recently tried the Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier (SCF349/18) and I'm thoroughly impressed. The extra-large air holes provide excellent breathability, keeping my baby's skin dry and comfortable. The extra firm pacifier is ideal for teething, respecting the natural shape of the palate, teeth, and gums. The ultra-light travel box is a game-changer, offering convenient storage and easy sterilization in the microwave. Overall, this pacifier combines comfort, oral health, and practicality, making it a standout choice for parents. I highly recommend the Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier for its exceptional design and functionality.

Edut

The Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier delivers unparalleled benefits for both baby and parent. With extra-large air holes, it ensures optimal breathability and keeps the baby's skin dry, offering unmatched comfort. The extra firm pacifier promotes healthy oral development, respecting the natural contours of the palate, teeth, and gums. The ultra-light travel box not only provides convenient storage but also allows for easy sterilization, simplifying hygiene maintenance. This pacifier is a comprehensive solution, combining comfort, oral health, and practicality, making it an excellent choice for parents seeking the best for their little ones.

Haitat

It's important to consider individual needs and preferences when deciding if the Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier is the right choice for your baby.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

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