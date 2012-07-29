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  • Ensiaskeleet mukin käytössä

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventPullo mukin käytön harjoitteluun

SCF625/01

3.9
| (12) Arviot | 82% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Ensiaskeleet mukin käytössä
Philips Avent -pullossa on pehmeä nokka ja kahvat, joihin lapsen on helppo tarttua opetellessaan juomaan itsenäisesti.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Pehmeänokkainen kuppi

Ensiaskeleet mukin käytössä

  • 125 ml

Pehmeä nokka

Pehmeä nokka

Herkille ikenille

Mukana harjoittelukahvat

Auta lastasi juomaan itsenäisesti laittamalla kahvat lapsen tavallisesti käyttämään tuttipulloon.

Yhteensopiva Philips Avent -tuttipullojen ja -mukien kanssa

Yhteensopiva kaikkien Philips Avent -tuttipullojen ja -mukien kanssa lukuun ottamatta lasipulloja sekä isojen lasten Grown-up- ja My First Big Kid -mukeja. Kokeile eri tuotteita ja löydä lapsellesi parhaiten sopiva yhdistelmä.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.9

5:stä

12

Arviot

82%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

4

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great starter cup

This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great starter cup

This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

12/06/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great little cup!

this is a great first cup (eventhough we are still using it now!) It is just the perfect size and comes with handles that fits your other bottles too. You can buy more soft spouts for it, as they may change colour with carrots - as most of them do !!! What is in carrots...? Overall a great little cup!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 