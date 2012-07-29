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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

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  • Helpompi siirtyminen juomamukiin
  • Helpompi siirtyminen juomamukiin
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  • Helpompi siirtyminen juomamukiin

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventPullosta mukiin -harjoittelupaketti

SCF625/02

3.9
| (12) Arviot | 82% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Helpompi siirtyminen juomamukiin
Classic+-harjoittelumukin avulla vauvan on helppo siirtyä oikeaan juomamukiin. Helposti pideltävien kädensijojen ansiosta vauva voi pidellä pulloa itse ja juoda tutun mallisen tutin kautta.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Helpompi siirtyminen juomamukiin

  • Classic+

  • Yli 4 kk

Muki on valmistettu materiaalista, joka ei sisällä BPA:ta

Muki on valmistettu materiaalista, joka ei sisällä BPA:ta

Philips Avent -muki on valmistettu materiaalista, joka ei sisällä BPA:ta.

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

.

Helppo tarttua, irrotettavat kahvat

Helppo tarttua, irrotettavat kahvat

Kiinnitä käteensopivat kahvat tuttipulloon ja auta vauvaasi juomaan itse

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

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Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.9

5:stä

12

Arviot

82%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

4

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great starter cup

This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great starter cup

This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

12/06/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great little cup!

this is a great first cup (eventhough we are still using it now!) It is just the perfect size and comes with handles that fits your other bottles too. You can buy more soft spouts for it, as they may change colour with carrots - as most of them do !!! What is in carrots...? Overall a great little cup!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

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  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 