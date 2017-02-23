2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
120 ml
Yli 4 kk
Kiinnitä käteensopivat kahvat tuttipulloon ja auta vauvaasi juomaan itse
.
Philips Avent -muki on valmistettu materiaalista, joka ei sisällä BPA:ta.
4.3
5:stä
60
Arviot
81%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great for small drinks
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ken87
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Jaffro86
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.