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Philips AventPullosta mukiin -harjoittelupaketti

SCF638/01

4.3
| (60) Arviot | 81% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Helpompi siirtyminen juomamukiin
Koliikkia ehkäisevän harjoittelumukin avulla vauvan on helppo siirtyä oikeaan juomamukiin. Helposti pideltävien kädensijojen ansiosta vauva voi pidellä pulloa itse ja juoda tutun mallisen tutin kautta.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Helpompi siirtyminen juomamukiin

  • 120 ml

  • Yli 4 kk

Helppo tarttua, irrotettavat kahvat

Helppo tarttua, irrotettavat kahvat

Kiinnitä käteensopivat kahvat tuttipulloon ja auta vauvaasi juomaan itse

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

.

Muki on valmistettu materiaalista, joka ei sisällä BPA:ta

Muki on valmistettu materiaalista, joka ei sisällä BPA:ta

Philips Avent -muki on valmistettu materiaalista, joka ei sisällä BPA:ta.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.3

5:stä

60

Arviot

81%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for small drinks

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

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  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 