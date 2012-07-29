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Philips Avent AirflexClassic-tuttipullo

SCF640/17

4.3
| (16) Arviot | 85% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Terveellistä syöttämistä varten
Philips Avent Airflex -tuttipullossa on ainutlaatuinen Avent Airflex -tutti, joka edistää oikeaa syöntitapaa aktiivisesti ja toimii vauvan luontaisen syömisrytmin mukaan. Airflex-tutti helpottaa vieroitusta rinnasta pulloon.
Näytä kaikki edut
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia

Terveellistä syöttämistä varten

  • 1 pullo

  • 125 ml

  • Vastasyntyneen tutti

  • Yli 0 kk

Helppo tapa yhdistää rinta- ja pulloruokinta

Helppo tapa yhdistää rinta- ja pulloruokinta

Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu

Sisäänrakennettu Airflex-venttiili

Sisäänrakennettu Airflex-venttiili

Avent Airflex -tuttipullossa on ainutlaatuinen Airflex-venttiilitutti, joka tukee vauvan luonnollista syömistapaa.

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia

Kliiniset tutkimukset ovat osoittaneet, että 2 viikon ikäisillä Avent-pullolla ruokituilla vauvoilla on vähemmän koliikkia kuin tavallisella pullolla ruokituilla (www.philips.com/Avent).

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Arviot

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4.3

5:stä

16

Arviot

85%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!

I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just the right size

Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Works perfectly

I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle

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  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 