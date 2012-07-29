2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
1 pullo
125 ml
Vastasyntyneen tutti
Yli 0 kk
Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu
Avent Airflex -tuttipullossa on ainutlaatuinen Airflex-venttiilitutti, joka tukee vauvan luonnollista syömistapaa.
Kliiniset tutkimukset ovat osoittaneet, että 2 viikon ikäisillä Avent-pullolla ruokituilla vauvoilla on vähemmän koliikkia kuin tavallisella pullolla ruokituilla (www.philips.com/Avent).
4.3
5:stä
16
Arviot
85%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
WEIGHTS
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!
I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Drac3240
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
just the right size
Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Daisy
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Works perfectly
I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.