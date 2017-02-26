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Philips Avent AirflexClassic-tuttipullo

SCF640/37

4.3
| (126) Arviot | 87% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Terveellistä syöttämistä varten
Philips Avent Airflex -tuttipullossa on ainutlaatuinen Avent Airflex -tutti, joka edistää oikeaa syöntitapaa aktiivisesti ja toimii vauvan luontaisen syömisrytmin mukaan. Airflex-tutti helpottaa vieroitusta rinnasta pulloon.
Näytä kaikki edut
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia

Terveellistä syöttämistä varten

  • 3 pulloa

  • 125 ml

  • Vastasyntyneen tutti

  • Yli 0 kk

Helppo tapa yhdistää rinta- ja pulloruokinta

Helppo tapa yhdistää rinta- ja pulloruokinta

Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu

Sisäänrakennettu Airflex-venttiili

Sisäänrakennettu Airflex-venttiili

Avent Airflex -tuttipullossa on ainutlaatuinen Airflex-venttiilitutti, joka tukee vauvan luonnollista syömistapaa.

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia

Kliiniset tutkimukset ovat osoittaneet, että 2 viikon ikäisillä Avent-pullolla ruokituilla vauvoilla on vähemmän koliikkia kuin tavallisella pullolla ruokituilla (www.philips.com/Avent).

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Arviot

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4.3

5:stä

126

Arviot

87%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

26/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.

A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product and easy to adapt to

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous product

My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 