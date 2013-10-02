Thank you for your review. We are sorry to hear that you are having trouble with your Avent bottles leaking. We would like to recommend the following tips to remedy this: The bottle may leak from under the locking ring for more than one reason. To prevent leaks, always make sure you: - Remove any debris or residue that may collect around the rim of the bottle base or adapter ring before assembly. - Avoid over-tightening the bottle screw ring when assembling onto the bottle base. -Make sure the adapter ring is inserted and it is properly seated on the bottle. -Always assemble teats and adapter ring when wet. We hope this helps you, if you would like any further advice please contact our Avent specialists: http://www.support.philips.com/support/contact/contact_page.jsp?userLanguage=en&userCountry=gb