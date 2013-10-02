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Philips Avent AirflexClassic-tuttipullo

SCF643/17

4.6
| (34) Arviot | 94% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Terveellistä syöttämistä varten
Philips Avent Airflex -tuttipullossa on ainutlaatuinen Avent Airflex -tutti, joka edistää oikeaa syöntitapaa aktiivisesti ja toimii vauvan luontaisen syömisrytmin mukaan. Airflex-tutti helpottaa vieroitusta rinnasta pulloon.
Näytä kaikki edut
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia

Terveellistä syöttämistä varten

  • 1 pullo

  • 260 ml

  • Hitaan virtauksen tutti

  • Yli 1 kk

Helppo tapa yhdistää rinta- ja pulloruokinta

Helppo tapa yhdistää rinta- ja pulloruokinta

Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu

Sisäänrakennettu Airflex-venttiili

Sisäänrakennettu Airflex-venttiili

Avent Airflex -tuttipullossa on ainutlaatuinen Airflex-venttiilitutti, joka tukee vauvan luonnollista syömistapaa.

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia

Kliiniset tutkimukset ovat osoittaneet, että 2 viikon ikäisillä Avent-pullolla ruokituilla vauvoilla on vähemmän koliikkia kuin tavallisella pullolla ruokituilla (www.philips.com/Avent).

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Arviot

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4.6

5:stä

34

Arviot

94%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

02/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great at reducing wind in baby

Great quality bottles, changed to these for my colicky baby and they worked! So good I am now a solid avent product user. Recommend their dummies too as they are the only ones to come with a cover, which wen out about is a lifesaver.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

08/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wonderful products

I will only use advent products on my baby even down to the baby monitor brilliant products will recommend to everyone thanks very much Phillips!!!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

31/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Helps with colic

I went through about four different types of bottles before i tried the avent ones and i wish i had used them first! They are the only bottles that reduced my daughters colic. The bottle design is really easy and comfortable to hold, especially on the long feeds, and everything comes apart easily to clean! I would definitely recommend these!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

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  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 