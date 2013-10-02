2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
1 pullo
260 ml
Hitaan virtauksen tutti
Yli 1 kk
Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu
Avent Airflex -tuttipullossa on ainutlaatuinen Airflex-venttiilitutti, joka tukee vauvan luonnollista syömistapaa.
Kliiniset tutkimukset ovat osoittaneet, että 2 viikon ikäisillä Avent-pullolla ruokituilla vauvoilla on vähemmän koliikkia kuin tavallisella pullolla ruokituilla (www.philips.com/Avent).
4.6
5:stä
34
Arviot
94%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Mand82
02/10/2013
United Kingdom
Great at reducing wind in baby
Great quality bottles, changed to these for my colicky baby and they worked! So good I am now a solid avent product user. Recommend their dummies too as they are the only ones to come with a cover, which wen out about is a lifesaver.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Ronnie31
08/08/2012
United Kingdom
Wonderful products
I will only use advent products on my baby even down to the baby monitor brilliant products will recommend to everyone thanks very much Phillips!!!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
emly
31/07/2012
United Kingdom
Helps with colic
I went through about four different types of bottles before i tried the avent ones and i wish i had used them first! They are the only bottles that reduced my daughters colic. The bottle design is really easy and comfortable to hold, especially on the long feeds, and everything comes apart easily to clean! I would definitely recommend these!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.