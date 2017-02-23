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Kaikki sarjat

  • Rintamaidon helppoon säilytykseen ja ruokintaan
  • Rintamaidon helppoon säilytykseen ja ruokintaan
  • Rintamaidon helppoon säilytykseen ja ruokintaan
  • Rintamaidon helppoon säilytykseen ja ruokintaan

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventAvent-sarjan rintamaidon säilytysastiat

SCF680/04

4.3
| (60) Arviot | 81% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Rintamaidon helppoon säilytykseen ja ruokintaan
Philips Avent SCF680/04- rintamaidon säilytysastia jääkaappiin ja pakastimeen. Lypsä maito suoraan säilytysastioihin kiinnittämällä astiat rintapumppuun. Kun haluat ruokkia vauvaa, vaihda vain tiivistelevyt tutteihin. (Tutit eivät sisälly pakkaukseen.)
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Maitoa ei tarvitse siirtää

Rintamaidon helppoon säilytykseen ja ruokintaan

  • 125 ml x4

Kaikkia Avent-tutteja ja -nokkia voi käyttää

Kaikkia Avent-tutteja ja -nokkia voi käyttää

Kaikkia Philips Avent -tutteja ja -nokkia voi käyttää Philips Avent- rintamaidon säilytysastioissa. (Tutit eivät sisälly pakkaukseen.)

Tämä pullo on valmistettu PP-muovista - ei sisällä BPA:ta

Tämä pullo on valmistettu PP-muovista - ei sisällä BPA:ta

Lypsä maito suoraan säilytysastiaan

Lypsä maito suoraan säilytysastiaan

Lypsä maito suoraan säiliöön millä tahansa Philips Avent -rintapumpulla.

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Arviot

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Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.3

5:stä

60

Arviot

81%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for small drinks

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

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  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 