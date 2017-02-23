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  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventClassic-tuttipullo

SCF680/27

4.3
| (60) Arviot | 81% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
Classic-pullo on ollut äitien luottovalinta jo 30 vuoden ajan, ja tänäkin päivänä se on monien äitien suosiossa. Pullo on suunniteltu helppoa ja miellyttävää syöttämistä varten, ja sen on todistettu kliinisesti vähentävän koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja.*
Näytä kaikki edut
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Luottovalinta jo 30 vuoden ajan

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*

  • 2 pulloa

  • 125 ml

  • Vastasyntyneen tutti

  • Yli 0 kk

Helppo ote tutin ainutlaatuisesta venttiilistä

Tutin ainutlaatuinen venttiili mukautuu vauvasi ruokintarytmiin. Ruokinta on miellyttävää, sillä maito virtaa vauvasi valitsemalla tahdilla, mikä vähentää liikasyöntiä, pulauttelua, röyhtäilyä ja ilman kertymistä vatsaan.

Kliinisissä tutkimuksissa todistettu vähentävän itkuisuutta

Kliinisissä tutkimuksissa todistettu vähentävän itkuisuutta

Uni ja ravinto ovat elintärkeitä vauvasi hyvinvoinnille. Kliinisessä satunnaistutkimuksessa selvitettiin, vaikuttaako tuttipullon muotoilu vauvan käyttäytymiseen. Philips Avent Classic -tuttipullon osoitettiin vähentävän itkuisuutta noin 28 minuuttia päivässä verrattuna vertailupulloon (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0,05). Näin kävi varsinkin yöaikaan.**

Tukeva ote ergonominen muotoilun ansiosta

Tukeva ote ergonominen muotoilun ansiosta

Ainutlaatuisen muotonsa ansiosta tuttipullosta saa hyvän otteen joka suunnasta myös vauvan pienillä käsillä.

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Arviot

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Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.3

5:stä

60

Arviot

81%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for small drinks

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 

  1. 0 % BPA, asetuksen 10/2011/EU mukaan

  2. Kliininen tutkimus osoitti, että kahden viikon ikäisillä Avent-tuttipullolla ruokituilla vauvoilla oli vähemmän koliikkia kuin toisella johtavan valmistajan pullolla ruokituilla, erityisesti yöllä.