2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
2 pulloa
125 ml
Vastasyntyneen tutti
Yli 0 kk
Tutin ainutlaatuinen venttiili mukautuu vauvasi ruokintarytmiin. Ruokinta on miellyttävää, sillä maito virtaa vauvasi valitsemalla tahdilla, mikä vähentää liikasyöntiä, pulauttelua, röyhtäilyä ja ilman kertymistä vatsaan.
Uni ja ravinto ovat elintärkeitä vauvasi hyvinvoinnille. Kliinisessä satunnaistutkimuksessa selvitettiin, vaikuttaako tuttipullon muotoilu vauvan käyttäytymiseen. Philips Avent Classic -tuttipullon osoitettiin vähentävän itkuisuutta noin 28 minuuttia päivässä verrattuna vertailupulloon (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0,05). Näin kävi varsinkin yöaikaan.**
Ainutlaatuisen muotonsa ansiosta tuttipullosta saa hyvän otteen joka suunnasta myös vauvan pienillä käsillä.
4.3
5:stä
60
Arviot
81%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great for small drinks
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ken87
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Jaffro86
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
0 % BPA, asetuksen 10/2011/EU mukaan
Kliininen tutkimus osoitti, että kahden viikon ikäisillä Avent-tuttipullolla ruokituilla vauvoilla oli vähemmän koliikkia kuin toisella johtavan valmistajan pullolla ruokituilla, erityisesti yöllä.