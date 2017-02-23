I unfortunately did not get to use these bottles as much I would have like to conduct a thorough review as my daughter quickly was taking more than 4oz. From what I did use of them, they were a great little bottle. It took my daughter a few attempts to get used to the teet of the bottle as we were using other brand bottles, but once she was used to it there were no problems. The feel of the bottle is good and they are easy to use without giving cramp (as we found with other bottles) to our hands. I find these bottles much better to clean, the collar seems to be bigger than others, and even thiugh the bottles are thin, they definitely feel good quality. I certainly would recommend these as the perfect bottle for a newborn.