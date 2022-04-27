2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Tutti pysyy täytettynä maidolla, vaikka pullo on vaakatasossa, joten vauva voi juoda luonnollisemmassa pystyasennossa. Tämä voi auttaa vähentämään refluksia, edistää ruoansulatusta ja tekee ruokailusta miellyttävämmän sinulle ja lapselle.
Ainutlaatuinen AirFree™-aukko poistaa ilman tutista, joten vauva nielee vähemmän ilmaa juodessaan. Tämä voi auttaa välttämään koliikin, refluksin ja kaasunmuodostuksen kaltaisia vaivoja.
Kliiniset tutkimukset ovat osoittaneet, että Philips Avent -tuttipullo vähentää koliikkia ja levottomuutta*. Miten? Tutissa oleva venttiili estää tyhjiön muodostumisen vauvan juodessa, joten ruokailu sujuu keskeytyksettä. Tämä voi vähentää koliikkia, kaasunmuodostusta, pulauttelua ja röyhtäilyä.
4.6
5:stä
121
Arviot
93%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Xenanita
27/04/2022
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Avent Anti -colic airfree bottle
I highly recommend this bottle for fussy babies and the new design works surprisingly well. Baby was happy after each feed. It was easy and quick to assamble and clean the bottles after each use. Would buy again
Edut
shape could be a little more modern
Haitat
all in all good design
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Mason1989
26/04/2022
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
This new bottle really reduced her fussing time.
This is a fantastic product, both for us parents and our baby girl. It reduced her fussing times by up to half and she sleeps much better at night. The nipple shaped teat worked like a dream, as we were struggling with current products on the market. I would highly recommend this bottle for any parent.
Edut
Flexible nipple like teat, reduced fussing time
Haitat
None
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Mikrus89
26/04/2022
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Anti-Colic Bottles
Best of all anti-colic bottles I have come into contact with. Our baby cried a lot because of colic, we used many anti-colic bottles from different brands but with no great results until we used the Philips Avent anti-colic bottle, baby stopped crying and all is well. The bottle is perfectly designed and the baby drinks all the milk without any problems. I would like to thank Philips for what they do and for the contribution they bring to our family life and for making our lives healthier and less stressful. I highly recommend the Avent Anti-Colic bottle, there is no better bottle on the market
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent