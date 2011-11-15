2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCF880/01
1. vaihe
Etuhampaiden purulelu
Purulelussa on erilaisia pintoja, jotka tarjoavat vaihtelevaa puruvastusta vauvasi hampaiden puhkeamisen aiheuttaman kivun lievittämiseen.
Ei sisällä BPA:ta EU:n direktiivin 2011/8/EU mukaisesti.
3.7
5:stä
3
Arviot
jopke
15/11/2011
United Kingdom
Best teether on the market
It is the best teether I have found on the market and have recommended it to all of my friends who have now purchased the same product on your website. They also agree that this teether is amazing and the best thing they have invested in for their little ones!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range
monalisa
15/01/2012
France
super produit, très résistant
commandé sur le site, livraison express, et le produit convient bien à mon petit bout de chou qui commence ses dents
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Anneau de dentition Classic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Anneau de dentition Classic
tomy1989
15/05/2012
España
Poco atractivo para bebes
Compre este producto cuando mi bebe tenia un par de semanas de vida como regalo, lamentablemente ahora que le comenzaron a salir sus dientes siento que es realmente innecesario. Lo mas terrible es que conversando con varios padres todos concluimos que definitivamente los bebes prefieren los chupetes de hule amarillo. Si los clásicos chupetes de goma amarilla.
Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Línea de mordillos Classic
Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Línea de mordillos Classic
Perustuu vuonna 2024 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 8 139 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.