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2 vuoden takuu

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Rekisteröidy ja saa £10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Sopi pieneen suuhun ja käteen
  • Sopi pieneen suuhun ja käteen
  • Sopi pieneen suuhun ja käteen
  • Sopi pieneen suuhun ja käteen

Tuotanto lopetettu

AventPurulelujen klassinen valikoima

SCF880/01

3.7
| (3) Arviot
Sopi pieneen suuhun ja käteen
Philips Avent Classic -valikoiman SCF880/01-purulelut eivät sisällä BPA:ta. Ne hierovat lapsen aristavia ikeniä kaikissa hampaiden puhkeamisen vaiheissa. Värikkäät, hauskat purulelut sopivat täydellisesti lapsen käteen ja suuhun ja lievittävät hampaiden puhkeamisen aiheuttamaa kipua.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Purulelu lievittää hampaiden puhkeamisen aiheuttamaa kipua

Sopi pieneen suuhun ja käteen

  • 1. vaihe

  • Etuhampaiden purulelu

Pinta sopii pureskeluun, kun lapsen etuhampaat alkavat tulla esiin

Pinta sopii pureskeluun, kun lapsen etuhampaat alkavat tulla esiin

Purulelussa on erilaisia pintoja, jotka tarjoavat vaihtelevaa puruvastusta vauvasi hampaiden puhkeamisen aiheuttaman kivun lievittämiseen.

Philips Avent -purulelut eivät sisällä lainkaan BPA:ta tai ftalaattia

Philips Avent -purulelut eivät sisällä lainkaan BPA:ta tai ftalaattia

Ei sisällä BPA:ta EU:n direktiivin 2011/8/EU mukaisesti.

Voidaan steriloida Philips Avent -sterilointilaitteella

Voidaan steriloida Philips Avent -sterilointilaitteella

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.7

5:stä

3

Arviot

4
3
2

15/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best teether on the market

It is the best teether I have found on the market and have recommended it to all of my friends who have now purchased the same product on your website. They also agree that this teether is amazing and the best thing they have invested in for their little ones!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range

15/01/2012

France

France

super produit, très résistant

commandé sur le site, livraison express, et le produit convient bien à mon petit bout de chou qui commence ses dents

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Anneau de dentition Classic

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Anneau de dentition Classic

15/05/2012

España

España

Poco atractivo para bebes

Compre este producto cuando mi bebe tenia un par de semanas de vida como regalo, lamentablemente ahora que le comenzaron a salir sus dientes siento que es realmente innecesario. Lo mas terrible es que conversando con varios padres todos concluimos que definitivamente los bebes prefieren los chupetes de hule amarillo. Si los clásicos chupetes de goma amarilla.

Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Línea de mordillos Classic

Arvioitu tuote: SCF880/01 Línea de mordillos Classic

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2024 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 8 139 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 