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  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
  • Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus

Philips AventVauvanhoitopakkaus

SCH400/00

4.6
| (157) Arviot | 95% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus
SCH400-vauvanhoitopakkauksen avulla voit huolehtia pikkuisesta parhaalla mahdollisella tavalla. Pienikokoisessa pakkauksessa on tarkka, miellyttävä ja nopea digitaalinen kuumemittari, pehmeäkärkinen niistin, sormihammasharja ja kynsien- ja hiustenhoitopakkaus.
Näytä kaikki edut

Vauvanhoidon perustuotteet yhdessä pakkauksessa

Ensimmäinen vauvanhoitopakkaus

  • Kaikki vauvanhoidon perustuotteet

  • Täydellinen pakkaus

  • Pojille ja tytöille

Digitaalinen kuumemittari, ammattitason tarkkuus*

Digitaalinen kuumemittari, ammattitason tarkkuus*

Mittaa vauvan lämpötilan nopeasti, miellyttävästi ja tarkasti. Digitaalinen kuumemittari on ammattimaisen tarkka*, ja sen joustava kärki tuntuu miellyttävältä.

Pienikokoinen pakkaus, monta osaa

Moniosaisessa pakkauksessa on tilaa myös muille vauvanhoitotuotteille. Se on pienikokoinen ja helppo ottaa mukaan. Sopii ihanteellisesti matkalle ja lastenhuoneeseen.

Niistin, jossa on pehmeä ja joustava kärki

Niistin, jossa on pehmeä ja joustava kärki

Niistin avaa hengitystiet, mikä parantaa vauvan oloa ja unta.

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Arviot

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4.6

5:stä

157

Arviot

95%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

02/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A must have set

Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.

Edut

Digital thermometer have got soft tip

Haitat

None

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

01/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A really useful baby care tool selection

This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.

Edut

Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly

Haitat

I couldn't find anything bad.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

26/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful product

I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product

Edut

Aesthetics , ergonomics

Haitat

Emery boards

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. ±0,1 °C alueella 35–42 °C huonelämpötilassa 22 °C