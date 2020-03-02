2 vuoden takuu
Kaikki vauvanhoidon perustuotteet
Täydellinen pakkaus
Pojille ja tytöille
Mittaa vauvan lämpötilan nopeasti, miellyttävästi ja tarkasti. Digitaalinen kuumemittari on ammattimaisen tarkka*, ja sen joustava kärki tuntuu miellyttävältä.
Moniosaisessa pakkauksessa on tilaa myös muille vauvanhoitotuotteille. Se on pienikokoinen ja helppo ottaa mukaan. Sopii ihanteellisesti matkalle ja lastenhuoneeseen.
Niistin avaa hengitystiet, mikä parantaa vauvan oloa ja unta.
4.6
5:stä
157
Arviot
95%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Marcipan
02/03/2020
United Kingdom
A must have set
Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.
Edut
Digital thermometer have got soft tip
Haitat
None
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Sairu
01/03/2020
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
A really useful baby care tool selection
This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.
Edut
Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly
Haitat
I couldn't find anything bad.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Clarissa 101
26/02/2020
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Beautiful product
I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product
Edut
Aesthetics , ergonomics
Haitat
Emery boards
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
±0,1 °C alueella 35–42 °C huonelämpötilassa 22 °C