Great little kit to buy for yourself with a new baby or as a gift for expectant parents. The kit includes things that you wouldn’t necessarily think about or realise they are useful until you find you don’t have them. The brush, comb scissors and clippers have a cute little design and are very functional and useable so not just novelty items. The finger toothbrush and aspirator are going to come in very useful as is the thermometer. The case is very sturdy with plenty of room in there to add in other little essentials too in mesh pockets keeping things tidy and out of the way. I like the fact the kit has comprehensive instructions that are very easy to understand too and includes a warranty card. I’m going to get another one as a gift for my cousin who is due in a few weeks too - Definitely a 5* item for me!