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  • The Freddie
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RetroKorvat peittävät kuulokkeet sisäkäyttöön

SHP9500CY/00

4.6

| (13) Arviot | 89% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

The Freddie

Uusi paras kaverisi! Näillä klassisilla takaosasta avoimilla langallisilla kuulokkeilla voit kuunnella suosikkimusiikkiasi erinomaisella äänenlaadulla. Kotikuunteluun suunnitellut retrokuulokkeet on viritetty musiikkiharrastajien tarpeisiin modernia mukavuutta unohtamatta.

Näytä kaikki edut

The Freddie

  • Retromalli, loistava ääni

  • Langalliset takaosasta avoimet kuulokkeet

  • Kallistetut 50 mm:n elementit

  • Mukavat pitkäkestoiseen kuunteluun

Tyyli aikojen takaa, ääni tätä päivää

Tyyli aikojen takaa, ääni tätä päivää

Nahkahousut, paras paita ja korvat peittävien kuulokkeiden 70-luvun retrotyyli! Olipa suosikkisi vanha kunnon vinyyli tai suoratoistopalvelun viimeisin hitti, on aika pysähtyä nauttimaan pehmeästä ja aidosta äänestä.

Takaa avoimet korvat peittävät kuulokkeet. Pääset lähemmäs musiikkia

Takaa avoimet korvat peittävät kuulokkeet. Pääset lähemmäs musiikkia

Takaosasta avoimen mallin ansiosta voit tuntea musiikin sielun. Koska ääni ei jää rakenteen sisälle, voit kokea mukaansatempaavan ja tilavan äänentoiston, jossa äänet ja soittimet erottuvat, jotta voit nauttia jokaisen nuotin vaikutuksesta täysillä. Aivan kuin olisit studiossa suosikkibändisi kanssa.

Kallistetut 50 mm:n neodyymielementit. Aito hi-fi-ääni

Kallistetut 50 mm:n neodyymielementit. Aito hi-fi-ääni

Neodyymielementtien 15 asteen kallistuskulma sopii korvan muotoihin ja takaa optimaalisen tarkkuuden kaikilla taajuuksilla. Kuulet kirkkaat korkeat taajuudet, hallitut matalat taajuudet ja luonnollisen runsaat keskitaajuudet. Täydellinen valinta, mitä tahansa musiikkia kuunteletkin.

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Arviot

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4.6

5:stä

13

Arviot

89%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2
1

20/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highs and lows very good

Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones

This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones

Edut

Comfortable, Light, Balanced

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great fit, sound good

Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

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