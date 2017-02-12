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  • Ensisijainen kuva
  • Pääkuva käyttötilanteesta
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  • Ensisijainen kuva

Tuotanto lopetettu

ActionFitBluetooth®-urheilukuulokkeet

SHQ7900CL/00

4.1

| (23) Arviot | 80% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

YLITÄ ITSESI langattomasti

Valmistaudu uusiin ennätyksiin Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom -urheilukuulokkeiden avulla. Tukevasti istuvat, vedenpitävät ja langattomat kuulokkeet voi kiinnittää korviin usealla tavalla, joten niitä on aina mukava käyttää, ja syvät bassoäänet pitävät sinut taatusti liikkeellä.

Näytä kaikki edut

Langattomat, säädettävät urheilunappikuulokkeet

YLITÄ ITSESI langattomasti

  • Sisä- ja ulkokäyttöön

  • Bluetooth®

  • Hikoilun kestävät

  • Litteä kaapeli

Magneettipidike pysyy paikallaan treenin aikana

Magneettipidike pysyy paikallaan treenin aikana

Magneettinen johtopidike pitää johdon poissa tieltä treenin aikana.

IPX2-luokan hienkestävyys riittää tehokkaaseenkin treeniin

IPX2-luokan hienkestävyys riittää tehokkaaseenkin treeniin

Älä turhaan pelkää hikeä. IPX2-luokan vedenkestävyys takaa, että kuulokkeesi kestävät hikoilun ja sateessa kuntoilun.

Urheilullinen kantopussi helppoon säilytykseen

Voit säilyttää kuulokkeesi turvassa hengittävässä pussissa, jota on helppo käyttää ja kuljettaa mukana.

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.1

5:stä

23

Arviot

80%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

12/02/2017

Sverige

Sverige

Bra inears

Bra ljud Bra batteritid Magneten helt underbar Enda tråkiga är att de inte tål 40 graders fintvätt

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-sporthörlurar

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-sporthörlurar

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

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