2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHQ7900CL/00
YLITÄ ITSESI langattomasti
Valmistaudu uusiin ennätyksiin Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom -urheilukuulokkeiden avulla. Tukevasti istuvat, vedenpitävät ja langattomat kuulokkeet voi kiinnittää korviin usealla tavalla, joten niitä on aina mukava käyttää, ja syvät bassoäänet pitävät sinut taatusti liikkeellä.
Sisä- ja ulkokäyttöön
Bluetooth®
Hikoilun kestävät
Litteä kaapeli
Magneettinen johtopidike pitää johdon poissa tieltä treenin aikana.
Älä turhaan pelkää hikeä. IPX2-luokan vedenkestävyys takaa, että kuulokkeesi kestävät hikoilun ja sateessa kuntoilun.
Voit säilyttää kuulokkeesi turvassa hengittävässä pussissa, jota on helppo käyttää ja kuljettaa mukana.
4.1
5:stä
23
Arviot
80%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Tvättaren
12/02/2017
Sverige
Bra inears
Bra ljud Bra batteritid Magneten helt underbar Enda tråkiga är att de inte tål 40 graders fintvätt
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-sporthörlurar
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-sporthörlurar
chris38
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Nahoodu
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
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