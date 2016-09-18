Hello RCALB, Thanks for leaving your feedback here. It's unfortunate to hear that the headphones have stopped working. Have you tried to pair them to another Bluetooth enabled device, to see if the issue persists? If you have contacted us, then it shouldn't be long until you get an answer and get this solved. Feel free to reach out to us again. Find our contact details here: http://www.philips.co.uk/c-w/support-home/support-contact-page.html Looking forward to hearing from you. Kind regards, Philips Webcare