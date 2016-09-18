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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

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  • Ensisijainen kuva
  • Pääkuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Valokuva pakkauksesta
  • Ensisijainen kuva

Tuotanto lopetettu

ActionFitBluetooth®-urheilukuulokkeet

SHQ8300LF/00

2.7

| (7) Arviot

Langaton vapaus. Täydellinen suorituskyky.

Urheiluun ja aktiiviseen elämään soveltuvat langattomat Philips Actionfit SHQ8300 -kuulokkeet tuottavat voimakkaan basson, istuvat mukavasti päässä ja ovat hien- ja sateenkestävät. Voit valita kahdesta mallista tarpeisiisi sopivan.

Näytä kaikki edut

Valitse oma mallisi

Langaton vapaus. Täydellinen suorituskyky.

  • 13,6 mm:n elementit / puoliavoin

  • Nappikuuloke

Erinomainen äänenlaatu ja suorituskyky

Erinomainen äänenlaatu ja suorituskyky

13,6 mm:n neodyymielementit tuottavat laadukkaan äänen ja kannustavat sinua ylittämään itsesi.

Johtopidikkeen magneetti pitää johdon vakaana.

Magneetilla varustettu johtopidike pitää johdon vakaana kovassakin treenissä.

Yhden kosketuksen NFC-pariliitos Bluetooth®-laitteille

Yhden kosketuksen NFC-pariliitos Bluetooth®-laitteille

NFC-pariliitoksen ansiosta Bluetooth®-kuulokkeet on helppo yhdistää mihin tahansa Bluetooth-laitteeseen yhdellä kosketuksella.

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

2.7

5:stä

7

Arviot

2

18/09/2016

Italia

Italia

Vale il suo prezzo. Ottimo!

Ho comprato queste cuffie principalmente per correre, ma mi trovo così bene che poi le uso anche per le telefonate di lavoro o la musica in viaggio. Rispetto ad altre cuffie pensate per la musica, in queste il microfono per le telefonate funziona molto bene. Il magnete sul colletto della maglia è un colpo di genio per evitare che il corpo centrale rimbalzi sulla schiena ad ogni passo.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones

02/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

No more wires!

Having wrestled with headphone wires for years, I received these as a gift and they and they have made exercising much more pleasurable. Bluetooth does get interrupted if you tuck the receiver away but otherwise the sound quality is great. Highly recommend.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones

10/04/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Vahvistettu ostaja

Das Produkt hat gute Eigenschaften

Das Design und die Passgenauigkeit sind ausgezeichnet. Die Haptik des Bedienelements könnte etwas sensibler sein. Bass- und Höhenspektrum sind noch verbesserungsbedürftig, die Leistungsdauer ist ausgezeichnet.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300WS Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300WS Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
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