2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHQ8300LF/00
Langaton vapaus. Täydellinen suorituskyky.
Urheiluun ja aktiiviseen elämään soveltuvat langattomat Philips Actionfit SHQ8300 -kuulokkeet tuottavat voimakkaan basson, istuvat mukavasti päässä ja ovat hien- ja sateenkestävät. Voit valita kahdesta mallista tarpeisiisi sopivan.
13,6 mm:n elementit / puoliavoin
Nappikuuloke
13,6 mm:n neodyymielementit tuottavat laadukkaan äänen ja kannustavat sinua ylittämään itsesi.
Magneetilla varustettu johtopidike pitää johdon vakaana kovassakin treenissä.
NFC-pariliitoksen ansiosta Bluetooth®-kuulokkeet on helppo yhdistää mihin tahansa Bluetooth-laitteeseen yhdellä kosketuksella.
2.7
5:stä
7
Arviot
LyndaCarter
18/09/2016
Italia
Vale il suo prezzo. Ottimo!
Ho comprato queste cuffie principalmente per correre, ma mi trovo così bene che poi le uso anche per le telefonate di lavoro o la musica in viaggio. Rispetto ad altre cuffie pensate per la musica, in queste il microfono per le telefonate funziona molto bene. Il magnete sul colletto della maglia è un colpo di genio per evitare che il corpo centrale rimbalzi sulla schiena ad ogni passo.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones
Wrawtnik
02/05/2016
United Kingdom
No more wires!
Having wrestled with headphone wires for years, I received these as a gift and they and they have made exercising much more pleasurable. Bluetooth does get interrupted if you tuck the receiver away but otherwise the sound quality is great. Highly recommend.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones
Eschuk
10/04/2016
Deutschland
Vahvistettu ostaja
Das Produkt hat gute Eigenschaften
Das Design und die Passgenauigkeit sind ausgezeichnet. Die Haptik des Bedienelements könnte etwas sensibler sein. Bass- und Höhenspektrum sind noch verbesserungsbedürftig, die Leistungsdauer ist ausgezeichnet.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300WS Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ8300WS Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
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