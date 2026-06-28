I’ve been using the Philips 5000 steamer for a couple of weeks now and overall I’m really impressed! It’s cute (I got the red/pinky colour), compact and feels very practical to use. The water tank holds a decent amount so depending on how creased the item is, you can steam a few garments before needing to refill. I especially like that the product comes with a heat proof glove and that you can also store the item inside- very user friendly. It heats up quickly, with two modes. It works fast, you don’t need to go over the same spot constantly like with some cheaper steamers I’ve used. The pro for me is that it doesn’t spit out water and leave water marks on the garment, while you hold the button down the steam is continuous and consistent. The head also rotates which makes steaming at different angles easier- I think this product would be amazing to travel with. As with any products I personally feel there are a few downsides. Due to the curvature of the water tank, the product is not freestanding. This makes it difficult to place the product down while hot to swap between garments without burning yourself or a surface. The cord is also shorter than I’d like but hasn’t caused any issues during use, this is just a preference! It doesn’t give the super crisp feel you get with an iron and I couldn’t imagine steaming a full pile of washing. However, for a quick freshen up and to bring a piece back to life if it’s been folded or stored for a long period of time to give it that smart feel- this is perfect. I really would recommend, one of the best handheld steamers I’ve used!