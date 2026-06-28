2 vuoden takuu
STH5020/40
Myös herkille tekstiileille ja hankalille rypyille
Tyylikäs ja virtaviivainen muotoilu – helppo käyttää
Kannettava matkoja varten, helppo säilyttää
Philipsin 5000 Series kannettava höyrystin on valmis höyryttämään silloin kuin sinäkin. Aseta pää höyryttämään vaateripustimella tai tasaisella alustalla olevat vaatteet ja anna mennä. Kallistettavan pään ansiosta laite on helppo pakata matkoja varten ja kätevä säilyttää kotona.
Philipsin 5000 Series kannettava höyrystin on helppokäyttöinen ja lämpenee vain 35 sekunnissa. Voit unohtaa hankalan vanhan silityslaudan – nyt et tarvitse sitä. Höyrytä vaatteet sileiksi vaateripustimella tai tasaisella alustalla. Valmista tuli.
Philipsin 5000 Series kannettavan höyrystimen avulla pääset eroon hankalista rypyistä kaikissa silitettävissä vaatteissa. Eco on oletusarvoinen energiansäästöasetus. Max tuottaa enemmän höyryä ja sopii sitkeämpiin ryppyihin esimerkiksi puuvillassa.
4.7
5:stä
7
Arviot
GeorginaB
28/06/2026
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
So quick and simple
This is super compact, easy to store and easy to use. It’s quick to heat up. Gets rid of a lot of even deep creases. You can cover large areas Of fabric well, so shirts and things are easy. The angled head gets right into the corners! The instructions we so simple. Love using it!
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 Series STH5020/40 Handheld Steamer
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 Series STH5020/40 Handheld Steamer
KatarzynaJ
27/06/2026
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Perfect device for everyday use.
Perfect device for everyday use, including travel as it is compact. Easy and quick to use. I’ve tried on linen shirt and on cotton blouse and within 5-10 minutes looks amazing.
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 Series STH5020/40 Handheld Steamer
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 Series STH5020/40 Handheld Steamer
AmyB
24/06/2026
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Efficient and my new favourite!
I’ve previously purchased a smaller steamer but always wanted a branded more efficient one. I was so happy with this Philips steamer. It’s easy to fill with water and heats up really quickly. You have to press a button for the steam to come out which can be a little annoying if you are steaming a large item or a lot of items. I like how straight forward it is though as there aren’t too many settings or buttons. One thing that I wish it had was a flat bottom so I could stand it up, as you can only lie it down. I also love how it comes with a mitt to wear too, so that you don’t burn yourself when steaming an item. Overall I love this steamer and it will definitely replace any ironing I need to do.
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 Series STH5020/40 Handheld Steamer
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 Series STH5020/40 Handheld Steamer
Testattu seuraavilla bakteerien/hiivojen testikannoilla: Escherichia coli (8099), Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231. ^ Testattu seuraavilla punkkien testikannoilla: Dermatophagoides farinae (uros- ja naaraspuoliset aikuiset pölypunkit ja toukat).
1 400 W:n teholuokitus perustuu tilanteeseen, jossa laite on liitetty 240 V:n virtalähteeseen. Todellinen teholuokitus voi vaihdella jännitteen mukaan.