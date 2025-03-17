2 vuoden takuu
Valoa, tehoa ja toimintaa
Upea ääni motivoi liikkumaan, aurinkoenergia pitää liikkeessä! Powerfoyle™-aurinkotekniikkansa ansiosta nämä korvien päälle asetettavat langattomat kuulokkeet voi ladata auringonvalossa, ja niiden akku kestää uskomattomat 80 tuntia pimeämmissä tiloissa.
Powerfoyle™-aurinkotekniikka
Itsestään latautuvat kuulokkeet
80 tunnin akunkesto
Pestävät korvatyynyt
Oli kyseessä sitten auringonvalo tai keinovalo, nämä kuulokkeet latautuvat minkä tahansa valon alla! Kuulokesangan Powerfoyle™-aurinkokennomateriaali pitää akun ladattuna keräämällä aurinkoenergiaa – ja lataa akun jopa keinovalossa. Täyteen ladattuna akun toistoaika on jopa 80 tuntia, joten virtaa riittää pimeämmässäkin valaistuksessa.
Juokse, kävele tai rullaluistele! Mukava kuulokesanka pysyy paikoillaan liikkuessasi ja korvakupin pehmeät ja hengittävät tyynyt on täytetty viilentävällä geelillä. Korvakupin tyynyt on helppo irrottaa ja puhdistaa, joten saat ne tarvittaessa taas puhtaan raikkaiksi.
40 mm:n elementit takaavat syvän äänen, ja korvan peittävä muotoilu varmistaa hyvän passiivisen kohinanvaimennuksen. Jos sydämesi sykkii jykevälle bassolle, aktivoi dynaaminen basso-ominaisuus Philips Headphones -sovelluksesta ja anna basson jytistä hiljaisillakin äänenvoimakkuuksilla.
Palkinnot
4.6
5:stä
16
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
sjenks
17/03/2025
United Kingdom
Solar for the win
These solar-powered headphones present a compelling proposition for the eco-conscious audio enthusiast, and in my experience, they deliver on their promise. The standout feature, the solar charging, is genuinely impressive. Over a week of consistent use, predominantly during morning runs, the headphones have maintained their charge solely through exposure to daylight. This eliminates the anxiety of constantly needing to plug in. The integration of solar technology feels seamless, not bulky or cumbersome, and the headphones maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic. While long-term durability and the efficiency of solar charging in less sunny climates remains to be seen, the initial performance suggests a product that effectively harnesses ambient light to power its functionality. For those seeking a sustainable and convenient listening experience, it's ideal
Edut
solar charging, great sound
Haitat
long term viability unsure
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-17
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-17
Tim N
09/03/2025
United Kingdom
Amazing Outdoor headphones on the go!
I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.
Arvioitu tuote: 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-09
Arvioitu tuote: 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-09
Evieric
05/03/2025
United Kingdom
Excellent mic for calls. Forget your charger!
The Philips is great for outdoor runs—durable, secure fit, and excellent solar charging. However, the tight clamp can be uncomfortable for long use. Sound is good, but no ANC limits office use. The mic is outstanding; calls stay clear even with background noise. Perfect for running, less so for all-day wear.
Edut
Mic noise-cancelling quality is very good for calls, solar charging works very well, sound quality is decent, and build quality is very solid.
Haitat
Lack of ANC can limit the use of the headphones in noisy environment, clamp too tight which is good for running but not comfortable for extended use
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-05
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-05