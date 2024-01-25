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Huippukevyt ja miellyttävä käyttää
Laadukas nahka-/metalliviimeistely
Irrotettava 3 m:n kaapeli
Philips Fidelio X3 -kuulokkeissa on kaksikerroksiset korvakuvut, jotka vähentävät resonanssia ja värinää. Neodyymielementtien 15 asteen kallistuskulma sopii korvan muotoihin ja takaa optimaalisen tarkkuuden korkeilla taajuuksilla. Tuloksena on virheetön suoritus upeine yksityiskohtineen.
Nämä korvat peittävät kuulokkeet kuulostavat upeilta ja tuntuvat miellyttäviltä. Sangan kevyen ja pehmeän sisäpuolen voi säätää sopivaksi. Sangan painava ulkopuoli parantaa vakautta, ja korvakuppien höyhenenkevyet memory foam -pehmusteet asettuvat korvien päälle tiiviisti, mikä sopii pitkäkestoiseen kuunteluun.
Takaa avoin korvakuppi on päällystetty akustisesti läpinäkyvällä Kvadrat-kaiutinkankaalla. Ilma läpäisee kankaan esteettömästi, joten äänikalvon taakse ei pääse kertymään painetta. Näin muodostuu vangitseva, tilava äänimaailma.
Palkinnot
4.8
5:stä
30
Arviot
96%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Barkern
25/01/2024
Norge
Philips Fidelio X3
These headphones are the best sound quality headphones that you can buy for the price that they’re being sold to. X3 are High Resolution headphones on up to 24Bit/192kHz and that alone speaks for itself. Could been some shorter cables to the X3 because those who come with the X3 are 3 Meters long. So I would appreciate something like 1.2-1.6 Meters I just say but that’s the only minus I can find on these beautiful set of headphones Hi Res so TIDAL, Qobuz or Amazon Music with Hi Res streaming options is a dream on these X3’s, it’s like a dream come to for your ears every time your favorite song plays it’s a great experience & can only be matched by expensive headphones such as some Sennheiser or Beyerdynamic for example. We are talking a bit more expensive for these headphones those than the X3 it can only be matched at the price with the X2 the version before the X3 but still these ones are an upgrade I think. I have both of them so if you want something with quality High Resolution up to 24Bit/192kHz without any dongle USB-C adapter in the middle to reach that Resolution Height then the Philips Fidelio X3 are the perfect choice. 10/10 from me in score & 6/6 in total dices score. Still with an open back not closed it is worth the money and they should have been made in closed version too because then we costumers would had an even choosing between what suits our own personal needs. I think that I’ve read somewhere that they go as far as 32Bits to just saying. I know it’s High Resolution from mailing with Philips and what I shared was the response. 3,5mm jack cable old school followed a 2,5mm cable to but I only use the 3,5mm. You can connect it to your AV-Receiver to cause there are a 6+mm adapter in the box. They are perfect for home, vacation or inside use until you get a shorter cable for them then all over use is alright. Just find the best High Resolution cable you can find to an affordable price online because it does exist it just doesn’t have the Philips brand on it. All together a great choice you will notice the differences between these babies & a MP3 Spotify Music/Audio Resolution that are being played finally you can hear the order of the instruments that are playing & it’s clearness with great vocal. High Resolution are not to be stopped it has come to stay and revolutionize the music industry for more than just audiophiles, this will be the standard in the future now because it’s unbeatable if you play your High Resolution music files with the right gear such as a smartphone with the right DAC that supports High Resolution quality music for example Sony does and it’s being named DSEE Ultimate this is available in their smartphones and probably other brands follow up on this hype on Hi Res that will awaken Rock N’ Roll once more for the X3 with for example Rammstein, Motley Crue or ZZ Top played at The High Resolution 24Bit/192kHz beats all the MP3’s I’ve ever heard for MP3 is so compressed that it looses the detail, clearness & overall quality you just got to check it out but remember only with the proper gear that matches all together this is possible. Speakers & Everything Connected Such As The Cables & Of Course Player Has To Be The High Resolution DAC.
Edut
High Resolution, Design, Engineering, Comfort & Quality
Haitat
Too long cable at 3M should’ve been two sets.
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Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio X3 X3 kablede hodetelefoner med åpen bakside
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio X3 X3 kablede hodetelefoner med åpen bakside
Piano Man
16/01/2022
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Great sound and very comfortable
Having previously owned Sennheisser 575's, I had been considering the X3's as a logical next step. I aim to use the X3,'s for listening to classical music and jazz from Bach to Herbie Hancock, and for playing keyboard at home. The X3's are big and comfy, early days yet but great (in my opinion) for chamber music and vocals. They're crystal clear used direct from a Marantz CD 6007, instruments and vocals are detailed and spacious. Build quality seems good, can't see any flaws The leather and Kvadrat fabric lends an air of luxury.
Edut
Great sound, comfortable, luxury finish and build quality
Haitat
They're almost too nice, keeping them stored in a bag to preserve the finish
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Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones
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Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones
Island_Lon
05/10/2020
United Kingdom
Outstanding headphones, unbelievable sound
They look the part, very high quality materials, but best of all is the sound quality... used in conjunction with my 1988 800 series equipment it’s hard to imagine anything better
Edut
Quality - build & dound
Haitat
None that I have found yet
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Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones