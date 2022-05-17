2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
säärille
Tehokas epilointijärjestelmä jättää ihon sileäksi ja sängettömäksi jopa viikoiksi
2 nopeusasetusta, joilla poistat kätevästi niin ohuet kuin paksut ihokarvat.
Pyöreä muoto istuu täydellisesti käteen ja tekee ihokarvojen poistosta miellyttävää. Ja se on myös tyylikkään näköinen!
4.4
5:stä
474
Arviot
96%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Teknophope
17/05/2022
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Great little epilator
My wife has used this device and reports it's a lot easier and less messy/smelly than using cream. Washable head is great idea
Edut
Quick,good results
Haitat
Slightly painful
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
Fari83
19/07/2021
United Kingdom
Amazing epilator
So easy to use this epilator, gets all the hair, the cord is quite long. It’s very easy to clean, it comes with a small brush so you can easily keep it free from hair. It’s just the right size to fit in your palm. I would recommend to family and friends
Edut
Long cord, easy to use & clean
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
HappyWendy
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Amazing epilator
Brilliant product. Bought my first Phillips epilator 30 years ago!! It’s been a faithful piece of equipment ... nothing lasts forever ☹️ but I was amazed to see almost the same product virtually unchanged 30 years later ... totally recommend this product!!!
Edut
I use almost everywhere
Haitat
Not suitable for bikini line
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator