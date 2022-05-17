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  • Helppoa epilointia
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  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
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  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia
  • Helppoa epilointia

Tuotanto lopetettu

Satinelle EssentialJohdollinen pienikokoinen epilaattori

BRE225/00

4.4
| (474) Arviot | 96% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Helppoa epilointia
Philips Satinelle -epilaattorin ansiosta voit nauttia sileistä sääristä viikkojen ajan. Poistaa hellävaraisesti jopa 0,5 mm:n ihokarvat juurineen. Ergonominen runko helpottaa epilointia ja pestävä epilointipää takaa hygieenisyyden.
Näytä kaikki edut

Sileä iho viikoiksi

Helppoa epilointia

  • säärille

Tehokas epilointijärjestelmä poistaa karvat juurineen

Tehokas epilointijärjestelmä poistaa karvat juurineen

Tehokas epilointijärjestelmä jättää ihon sileäksi ja sängettömäksi jopa viikoiksi

2 nopeusasetusta, joilla poistat niin ohuet kuin paksut ihokarvat

2 nopeusasetusta, joilla poistat niin ohuet kuin paksut ihokarvat

2 nopeusasetusta, joilla poistat kätevästi niin ohuet kuin paksut ihokarvat.

Profiloitu, ergonominen muotoilu miellyttävään käsittelyyn

Profiloitu, ergonominen muotoilu miellyttävään käsittelyyn

Pyöreä muoto istuu täydellisesti käteen ja tekee ihokarvojen poistosta miellyttävää. Ja se on myös tyylikkään näköinen!

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

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Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.4

5:stä

474

Arviot

96%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

17/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Great little epilator

My wife has used this device and reports it's a lot easier and less messy/smelly than using cream. Washable head is great idea

Edut

Quick,good results

Haitat

Slightly painful

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

19/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing epilator

So easy to use this epilator, gets all the hair, the cord is quite long. It’s very easy to clean, it comes with a small brush so you can easily keep it free from hair. It’s just the right size to fit in your palm. I would recommend to family and friends

Edut

Long cord, easy to use & clean

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

30/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing epilator

Brilliant product. Bought my first Phillips epilator 30 years ago!! It’s been a faithful piece of equipment ... nothing lasts forever ☹️ but I was amazed to see almost the same product virtually unchanged 30 years later ... totally recommend this product!!!

Edut

I use almost everywhere

Haitat

Not suitable for bikini line

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.