2 vuoden takuu
Vartalolle ja herkille ihoalueille
Sisältää LED-valon
4 lisäosaa
Epiloi, ajele ja kuori
Nauti sileästä tunteesta, joka kestää. Tämän epilaattorin avulla voit unohtaa ihokarvojen poiston jopa neljäksi viikoksi.
Tämän suloisen epilaattorin avulla saat sileän ihon kätevästi kotona. Se poistaa lyhyetkin ihokarvat yhtä tehokkaasti kuin vahaus, mutta ilman ammattilaiskäsittelyä tai sotkua.
Paperipakkaukseen pakattu kertaostos, ei paristoja ja 50-prosenttisesti kierrätysmateriaaleista valmistettu kädensija – tämä epilaattori on suunniteltu kuormittamaan ympäristöä mahdollisimman vähän.
4.6
5:stä
101
Arviot
97%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Renkk
19/11/2025
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Easy hair removal
This is a fantastic epilator! Very easy and comfortable to use. It is gentle on skin and you can see long lasting results. Highly recommended!
Edut
Easy to use, gentle
Haitat
NA
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
Ava2026
17/11/2025
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Fabulous Epilator
This Phillips series 4000 Epilator is a fantastic product to remove hair from under your arms and legs. It has 3 different settings to use to make removing hair comfortable. This epilator removes even the shortest of hair in no time at all. I have throughly enjoyed using this product. And this is my go to product to remove hair on a monthly basis. No more having to shave weekly has this product is epic. I highly recommend this product to anyone.
Edut
Fabulous design and sleek
Haitat
None
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
17/11/2025
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great product
This is easy to use. It has changeable heads for different needs. The epilator is effective in pulling hairs from the root. This comes with a little bag to help store the item and accessories.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
87 % käyttäjistä on samaa mieltä, Alankomaissa suoritettu kotitesti, n = 28, 2024.