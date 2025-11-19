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Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä
  • Hellävarainen ja sileä

Epilator Series 4000Johdollinen epilaattori

BRE247/00

4.6
| (101) Arviot | 97% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Hellävarainen ja sileä
Tutustu pitkäkestoiseen ihokarvanpoistoon, joka on hellä ihollesi. Voit nauttia sileästä ihosta jopa 28 päivän ajan. Ymmärrämme, että epilointi voi tuntua pelottavalta. Se kuitenkin muuttuu vähemmän kivuliaaksi säännöllisen käytön myötä!*
Näytä kaikki edut

Hellä sinulle ja ihollesi

Hellävarainen ja sileä

  • Vartalolle ja herkille ihoalueille

  • Sisältää LED-valon

  • 4 lisäosaa

  • Epiloi, ajele ja kuori

Sileä iho jopa neljäksi viikoksi

Sileä iho jopa neljäksi viikoksi

Nauti sileästä tunteesta, joka kestää. Tämän epilaattorin avulla voit unohtaa ihokarvojen poiston jopa neljäksi viikoksi.

Helppo nyppimistekniikka

Helppo nyppimistekniikka

Tämän suloisen epilaattorin avulla saat sileän ihon kätevästi kotona. Se poistaa lyhyetkin ihokarvat yhtä tehokkaasti kuin vahaus, mutta ilman ammattilaiskäsittelyä tai sotkua.

Sileä iho ympäristöä kuormittamatta

Sileä iho ympäristöä kuormittamatta

Paperipakkaukseen pakattu kertaostos, ei paristoja ja 50-prosenttisesti kierrätysmateriaaleista valmistettu kädensija – tämä epilaattori on suunniteltu kuormittamaan ympäristöä mahdollisimman vähän.

Tekniset tiedot

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Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.6

5:stä

101

Arviot

97%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

19/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy hair removal

This is a fantastic epilator! Very easy and comfortable to use. It is gentle on skin and you can see long lasting results. Highly recommended!

Edut

Easy to use, gentle

Haitat

NA

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

17/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous Epilator

This Phillips series 4000 Epilator is a fantastic product to remove hair from under your arms and legs. It has 3 different settings to use to make removing hair comfortable. This epilator removes even the shortest of hair in no time at all. I have throughly enjoyed using this product. And this is my go to product to remove hair on a monthly basis. No more having to shave weekly has this product is epic. I highly recommend this product to anyone.

Edut

Fabulous design and sleek

Haitat

None

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

17/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

This is easy to use. It has changeable heads for different needs. The epilator is effective in pulling hairs from the root. This comes with a little bag to help store the item and accessories.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. 87 % käyttäjistä on samaa mieltä, Alankomaissa suoritettu kotitesti, n = 28, 2024.