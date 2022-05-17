This Satinelle Epilator by PHILIPS is a basic one which can only be used on your legs to remove the hair. When I have epilated my legs I have to say it is not painful at all, but I am regularly using an epilator. I have used also on the of my legs and still with the wasn't that bad, as I have not used to remove my hair for a long time. Personally for me, it is quite loud tool, but very very powerful. The epilator has 2 speeds. I have smooth legs for a couple weeks now. I have to mention, that I have ingrown hair problem, so hopefully this problem will be solved now as this epilator are removing really short hair and I can wear a dress and do not have a complexes about it. I have to say that I love the style of this epilator it is easy to hold and it is great when travelling too. It is corded epilator and you do not have to worry that is discharged when you need it.