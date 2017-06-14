2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Jaloille, vartalolle ja kasvoille
1 lisävaruste
Johdoton ja ladattava
S-mallinen runko
Ergonominen runko mahdollistaa tarkan ohjaamisen sekä luonnolliset ja täsmälliset liikkeet. Ulotut entistä paremmin käsittelemään koko kehoa.
Koska epilointipää on valmistettu karheasta keraamisesta materiaalista, se tarttuu karvaan lujasti eivätkä hennotkaan karvat luiskahda pois sen otteesta.
Erittäin leveä epilointipää käsittelee suuremman ihoalueen kerrallaan, joten karvanpoisto on nopeaa ja tehokasta.
4.0
5:stä
60
Arviot
83%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
LarisaD
14/06/2017
United Kingdom
Does exactly what is says on the tin
[Employee of philipsglobal] Firm grip, ease of use and I love the fact that I can use it in the shower! I also find the light useful - it really helps me to see all those stubborn short hairs :)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
haos203
15/05/2017
United Kingdom
Great Product
[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
mols91
15/05/2017
United Kingdom
Great Product
[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator