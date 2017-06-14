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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
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  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
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  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin

Tuotanto lopetettu

Satinelle AdvancedWet & Dry -epilaattori

BRE610/00

4
| (60) Arviot | 83% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
S-mallinen runko helpottaa käsittelyä kaikkialla vartalolla. Keraamisilla levyillä varustettu levein pää epiloi läheltä ihoa, joten se poistaa jopa hennot ihokarvat nopeasti. Saat sileän ihon pitkäksi aikaa. Laitetta voi käyttää sekä märällä että kuivalla iholla, ja siinä on yksi lisävaruste.
Näytä kaikki edut

Helppo ohjaus takaa vaivattoman, pitkäkestoisen lopputuloksen

Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin

  • Jaloille, vartalolle ja kasvoille

  • 1 lisävaruste

  • Johdoton ja ladattava

  • S-mallinen runko

S-mallinen runko helpottaa laitteen käsittelyä

Ergonominen runko mahdollistaa tarkan ohjaamisen sekä luonnolliset ja täsmälliset liikkeet. Ulotut entistä paremmin käsittelemään koko kehoa.

Ainutlaatuisesta keraamisesta materiaalista valmistettu epilointipää takaa paremman otteen karvasta

Ainutlaatuisesta keraamisesta materiaalista valmistettu epilointipää takaa paremman otteen karvasta

Koska epilointipää on valmistettu karheasta keraamisesta materiaalista, se tarttuu karvaan lujasti eivätkä hennotkaan karvat luiskahda pois sen otteesta.

Erittäin leveä epilointipää

Erittäin leveä epilointipää

Erittäin leveä epilointipää käsittelee suuremman ihoalueen kerrallaan, joten karvanpoisto on nopeaa ja tehokasta.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

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Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.0

5:stä

60

Arviot

83%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

14/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does exactly what is says on the tin

[Employee of philipsglobal] Firm grip, ease of use and I love the fact that I can use it in the shower! I also find the light useful - it really helps me to see all those stubborn short hairs :)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

15/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

15/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.