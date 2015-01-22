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Maksa Klarnalla

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Tuotanto lopetettu

telakointikaiutin

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Arviot

Kotiisi sopiva ääni

iPhone 5:n ja uusimpien iPodien kanssa Lightning-liittimen kautta yhteensopiva DS1400-telakointikaiutin tarjoaa loistavan äänen. Monipuolisuutta lisää USB-portti, jonka ansiosta voit ladata toista mobiililaitetta, vaikka iPodisi/iPhonesi on telakoitu.

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Kotiisi sopiva ääni

  • Lightning-liitäntä

  • iPodille/iPhonelle

  • USB-portti lataamiseen

  • 6 W

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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2.0

5:stä

21

Arviot

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Arvioitu tuote: DS1400 docking speaker

Arvioitu tuote: DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DS1400 docking speaker

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DS1400 docking speaker

30/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buzzing sound

The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.

Arvioitu tuote: DS1400 docking speaker

Arvioitu tuote: DS1400 docking speaker

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