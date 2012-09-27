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Tuotanto lopetettu

SatinelleEpilaattori

HP6509/01

3.9

| (15) Arviot

Täydellisen sileä iho pitempään

Aloita epilointi uudella Philips-järjestelmällä. Poistaa ihokarvat juurineen. Iho pysyy silkinsileänä viikkojen, ei vain päivien ajan. Laitteen mukana toimitetaan ainutlaatuiset lisäosat ensikertalaiselle. Ne auttavat sinua saavuttamaan parhaat tulokset.

Näytä kaikki edut

Iho pysyy silkinsileänä viikkojen, ei vain päivien ajan

Täydellisen sileä iho pitempään

  • Koko vartalo ajopäällä

Karvojen nosto-osa ja hierontaelementti

Karvojen nosto-osa ja hierontaelementti

Nostaa lyhyimmätkin karvat, jotta ne voidaan leikata tarkasti, ja rentouttaa samalla ihon.

Kammallinen ajopää herkkien ihoalueiden ajelemiseen

Kammallinen ajopää herkkien ihoalueiden ajelemiseen

Ajopää myötäilee bikinirajan tai kainaloiden muotoja ja ajaa karvat tarkasti. Ajopään lisäkamman avulla voit leikata pitempiä karvoja ennen epilointia tai muotoilla bikinirajaa.

Ergonominen muotoilu

Ergonominen muotoilu

Miellyttävä käyttää

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.9

5:stä

15

Arviot

1

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Wish I had purchased earlier

Have been using this now for a couple of months, hair grow back is minimal, painless on legs, have enlisted help to do my under arms, which is now painless as well. For me it is perfect and easy to use.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

30/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

THIS PRODUCT IS EXCELLENT VALUE FOR MONEY

This is my first epilator. I have found it easy to use. The shaving attachment is a bonus I didn't expect to get. My daughter spent £50 more for another brand of epilator and as far as I can see my Philips epilator is as good if not better. I used to have to shave daily but now I can leave it for almost a week - which is a great convenience. I highly recommend this product and am even tempted to buy 2 more for my other two daughters for Christmas!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

05/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Much less painful than I expected

I was a bit apprehensive before I tried this epilator. I thought it might be too painful to use but in fact with the attachment provided it wasn't very painful at all. Of course the more often you use it the less painful it is as there are fewer hairs to be gripped. The regrowth is finer and there is no rough stubble - I wish I'd bought one years ago!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

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Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.