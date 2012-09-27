i have had this product for 6 months now, i use it every weekend when i have time too epilate everywhere and use it on my underarms, legs and bikini area. i am pleased with the reduction in hair under my arms and my bikini as these were what i would call stubborn hairs. i wouldn't say i am hair free for weeks and weeks but i do notice the hair tends to not grow as fast. product is easy to hold and comes with 3 attatchments one for smaller areas, larger areas and a foil shaver all with a pouch and cleaning brush or alternatively you can wash the attatchments. There is a cordless option however the lead is long which is handy if you want to reach for a peep in the mirror. i only tend to charge the epilator when needed.