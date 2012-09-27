2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
HP6509/01
Täydellisen sileä iho pitempään
Aloita epilointi uudella Philips-järjestelmällä. Poistaa ihokarvat juurineen. Iho pysyy silkinsileänä viikkojen, ei vain päivien ajan. Laitteen mukana toimitetaan ainutlaatuiset lisäosat ensikertalaiselle. Ne auttavat sinua saavuttamaan parhaat tulokset.
Koko vartalo ajopäällä
Nostaa lyhyimmätkin karvat, jotta ne voidaan leikata tarkasti, ja rentouttaa samalla ihon.
Ajopää myötäilee bikinirajan tai kainaloiden muotoja ja ajaa karvat tarkasti. Ajopään lisäkamman avulla voit leikata pitempiä karvoja ennen epilointia tai muotoilla bikinirajaa.
Miellyttävä käyttää
3.9
5:stä
15
Arviot
BGP56
27/09/2012
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Wish I had purchased earlier
Have been using this now for a couple of months, hair grow back is minimal, painless on legs, have enlisted help to do my under arms, which is now painless as well. For me it is perfect and easy to use.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Rose
30/10/2011
United Kingdom
THIS PRODUCT IS EXCELLENT VALUE FOR MONEY
This is my first epilator. I have found it easy to use. The shaving attachment is a bonus I didn't expect to get. My daughter spent £50 more for another brand of epilator and as far as I can see my Philips epilator is as good if not better. I used to have to shave daily but now I can leave it for almost a week - which is a great convenience. I highly recommend this product and am even tempted to buy 2 more for my other two daughters for Christmas!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Jailbird60
05/10/2011
United Kingdom
Much less painful than I expected
I was a bit apprehensive before I tried this epilator. I thought it might be too painful to use but in fact with the attachment provided it wasn't very painful at all. Of course the more often you use it the less painful it is as there are fewer hairs to be gripped. The regrowth is finer and there is no rough stubble - I wish I'd bought one years ago!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator