2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Tunne satiininpehmeä kosketus
Philips SatinSoft -epilaattorin ihoa hoitava järjestelmä suojaa ihoa nyppimisen tunteelta ja maksimoi hygieenisyyden. Johdoton ja ladattava, miellyttävä käyttää missä hyvänsä. Mukana herkkien ihoalueiden suojus.
Ihoa hoitava järjestelmä
Johdoton
Ainutlaatuinen Philips-muotoilu, jonka hypoallergeeniset harjakset takaavat optimaalisen hygienian. Se sopii täydellisesti käteesi, joten käsittely on helppoa kaikissa olosuhteissa sekä kuivalla ja märällä iholla.
Kevyesti värisevä hierontapalkki stimuloi ja rauhoittaa ihoa.
Tämän epilaattorin hellävaraiset epilointilevyt poistavat ihokarvat ärsyttämättä ihoa.
3.9
5:stä
15
Arviot
93%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
zaps
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Sandie71
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Huhec
04/12/2013
España
Imprescindible en nuestro armario
Depiladora fácil de usar, no causa ningún dolor porque no notas el tirón. Y el resultado final.......de profesional.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora