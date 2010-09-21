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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

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teräyksiköt

HQ167/40

4.3

| (14) Arviot | 92% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Aja tarkasti

Joka vuosi terät kulkevat Mount Everestin huipulle vievän matkan... 49 kertaa! Sellaisen matkan jälkeen parhaatkaan materiaalit eivät ole enää terävimmillään. Pidä parranajokoneesi huippukunnossa – vaihda ajopäät 12 kuukauden välein.

Näytä kaikki edut

Saat parhaan ajotuloksen, kun vaihdat ajopäät 12 kuukauden välein

Aja tarkasti

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 teräyksikköä

Super Lift & Cut -kaksoisterätekniikka

Super Lift & Cut -kaksoisterätekniikka

Philips-parranajokoneen kaksoisterätekniikka: ensimmäinen terä nostaa partakarvan ja toinen leikkaa sen tarkasti ja miellyttävästi.

Voidaan käyttää myös märkäajoon

Voidaan käyttää myös märkäajoon

Parran ajaminen suihkussa säästää aikaa ja jättää raikkaan olo koko päiväksi.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.3

5:stä

14

Arviot

92%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

1

21/09/2010

Sverige

Sverige

Rakbladsvass

Rakapparaten får hänga med ett tag till, blev nästan lika bra som med hyvel, fast det går mycket snabbare.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/40 rakhuvuden

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/40 rakhuvuden

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.

The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/11 shaving heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/11 shaving heads

02/11/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goed

Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

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