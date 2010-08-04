TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Entistä paremmat tulokset
  • Entistä paremmat tulokset

Tuotanto lopetettu

teräyksiköt

HQ177/40

4.2
| (5) Arviot | 80% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Entistä paremmat tulokset
Maksimoi Philips-parranajokoneen suorituskyky vaihtamalla ajopäät joka toinen vuosi
Näytä kaikki edut

Sharp & Close

Entistä paremmat tulokset

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 teräyksikköä

Super Lift & Cut -kaksoisterätekniikka

Terien kaksivaihetekniikka: ensimmäinen terä nostaa partakarvan ja toinen leikkaa sen tarkasti ja miellyttävästi.

Miellyttävää parranajoa, ihoa ärsyttämättä

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.2

5:stä

5

Arviot

80%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2
1

04/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent!!

had my philishave for about 3years & the symbol came up on the shaver to say change the heads which i have done & the shaving is so much quicker & less irritating! also a smoother shave the only problem is that the symbol is still on the shaver saying to change the heads ???? not botherd though glad i changed them as i am getting a much better shave !

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ177/40 shaving heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ177/40 shaving heads

30/09/2010

España

España

Precio y plazo

Este producto en mi ciudad lo hay solo en 2 ó 3 sítios mas caro y no en stock. En este caso la tienda online es mas rápida y económica que la compra tradicional. Buena experiencia.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ177/40 shaving heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HQ177/40 shaving heads

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.