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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

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  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
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Tuotanto lopetettu

7000 seriesSähkökäyttöinen parranajokone

HQ7310

4.2
| (45) Arviot | 84% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Miellyttävän tarkkaa
Pestävän parranajokoneen voi huuhdella juoksevalla vedellä jokaisen käyttökerran jälkeen. Parranajo on mukavaa ja tarkkaa joka päivä.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Maailman suosituin sähköpartakonemerkki1

Ajaa lyhyimmätkin karvat

Miellyttävän tarkkaa

Vesipestävä parranajokone

Vesipestävä parranajokone

Vesipestävän parranajokoneen voi huoletta huuhdella hanan alla.

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Näiden Philips-teräyksiköiden ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon.

Super Lift & Cut -tekniikka

Super Lift & Cut -tekniikka

Sähköparranajokoneen kaksivaihetekniikka nostaa partakarvat ja leikkaa ne miellyttävästi ja tarkasti.

Tekniset tiedot

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Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.2

5:stä

45

Arviot

84%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results

This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent recommended

I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good shaver.

Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 