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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

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  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa

Tuotanto lopetettu

7000 SeriesSähkökäyttöinen parranajokone

HQ7360

4.1

| (107) Arviot | 89% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Miellyttävän tarkkaa

Parranajokoneessa on ainutlaatuinen Precision Cutting -järjestelmä. Huippuohuet ajopäät, joiden teräsäleikköjen kohdalla leikkaantuvat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukkojen kohdalla lyhyt parransänki. Koneen voi pestä.

Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Maailman suosituin sähköpartakonemerkki1

Ajaa lyhyimmätkin karvat

Miellyttävän tarkkaa

  • Pikalataus

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Philips-parranajokoneessa on erittäin ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Näiden Philips-teräyksiköiden ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.1

5:stä

107

Arviot

89%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

its very easy to clean the head under the tap

i find it excellent value, i have used philips shaver for many years, and will continue to do so

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

a great shave

It took a week for my skin to get used to it but now it shaves almost as close as a blade, I like the way I can have a proper shave or a quick tidy up. I find it easy to man-oeuvre around detail as I shave patterns into my beard, the trimmer makes it easy to sculpt different styles. Using it cordless means you can always see what you are doing

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is an overall excellent shaver with very quick charge.

Although this is a very useful product, easy in the hand, can be used in the shower too. And it's always ready for use with it's quick charge facility the biggest snag with it is the price of a replacement foil. You may as well buy another shaver than replace the foil. Although even though I use it daily it has lasted me about 9 months.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 