2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Miellyttävän tarkkaa
Parranajokoneessa on ainutlaatuinen Precision Cutting -järjestelmä. Huippuohuet ajopäät, joiden teräsäleikköjen kohdalla leikkaantuvat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukkojen kohdalla lyhyt parransänki. Koneen voi pestä.
Pikalataus
Philips-parranajokoneessa on erittäin ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.
Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja
Näiden Philips-teräyksiköiden ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon.
4.1
5:stä
107
Arviot
89%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
argie
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
its very easy to clean the head under the tap
i find it excellent value, i have used philips shaver for many years, and will continue to do so
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Bodger
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
a great shave
It took a week for my skin to get used to it but now it shaves almost as close as a blade, I like the way I can have a proper shave or a quick tidy up. I find it easy to man-oeuvre around detail as I shave patterns into my beard, the trimmer makes it easy to sculpt different styles. Using it cordless means you can always see what you are doing
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Foxybear
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
This is an overall excellent shaver with very quick charge.
Although this is a very useful product, easy in the hand, can be used in the shower too. And it's always ready for use with it's quick charge facility the biggest snag with it is the price of a replacement foil. You may as well buy another shaver than replace the foil. Although even though I use it daily it has lasted me about 9 months.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024.